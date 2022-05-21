Veterans who served their country in battle were treated to a fishing trip along the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway Saturday as volunteers turned out to take the vets out through waters off Port O'Connor where dolphins cavorted.
About 140 boats took the 340 veterans out in the morning while pelicans and seagulls glided in the skies above them. Warriors Weekend Executive Coordinator Kandace Monney said half of the veterans aboard the bus she rode in on were attending the event for the first time.
"I think they believe people have forgotten them. A lot of these guys went over there to fight and survived, but they are finding they can't survive civilian life," Monney said. "If we save one person this weekend, we did our job. It's not a statistic."
Warriors Weekend Director and retired Army Col. Mike Petrash told the Victoria Partnership Tuesday that veterans account for 22 suicides daily in this country, most of them Vietnam-era vets. By bringing veterans together for this fishing experience, Petrash said it allows them to speak to each other about what troubles they might be running into in civilian life.
Mooney said the size of the event and the number of veterans is what made it successful. While they had 425 boats on the 10th anniversary with 900 veterans, Mooney said the post-COVID smaller scale made it more private.
"It made it more personable so the veterans can visit with each other," she said. "By having it smaller, it's more intimate. It makes it easier to provide to individual attention."
Mooney said that 180 of the attendees flew in from all over the country. Other attendees drove here, including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder patients from Camp Valor and Camp Hope in Houston.
The warriors were scheduled to have a dinner provided at 6:30 p.m. after they returned from fishing. There would be an awards ceremony for fish caught, as it is a fishing tournament, along with poker for the veterans later in the evening, she said. There would be more than $7,000 in cash prizes as well, Mooney said.
About 350 combat veterans will be honored this weekend. The 16th Warrior’s Weekend will welcome soldiers who have been brought from across the country to Victoria, Petrash said. The main event is Warrior’s Weekend, Friday to Sunday. The soldiers will arrive in Victoria at 2 p.m., Friday and the Warrior’s Weekend 16 Fishing Tournament is the following day in Port O’Connor from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. to honor the wounded combat veterans.
The route will take the buses along Salem down to North Navarro Street, then turn left onto East Rio Grande Street and then right onto North Laurent Street.
Petrash said Victoria residents could line the streets from the Field of Honor near Parkway Church, 4802 John Stockbauer Drive, and along the route the soldiers’ buses will follow out of town. The field is at 4802 John Stockbauer Drive. The buses arrive there at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The warriors will disperse into the field of flags to find the one with their names on it, he said.
“They’ll mingle around, take pictures with each other,” he said. Then, about 3:45 p.m., they will board their buses and travel to Port O’Connor. The route will take the buses along Salem Road down to North Navarro Street, then turn left onto East Rio Grande Street and then right onto North Laurent Street.
The route will take the buses along Salem down to North Navarro Street, then turn left onto East Rio Grande Street and then right onto North Laurent Street. They will then follow U.S. 87 south to SH 185 into Port O'Connor.
The weekend allows the community to honor those who fought for this country in the war on terrorism. They are from the different service branches, representing the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force. They are taken out on the water for a day of fishing and relaxation by volunteer captains and their boats.
A recent report on U.S. military deaths show suicide accounts for more than four times the number of deaths due to military operations. Thomas Suitt, who wrote the paper for Brown University’s Cost of War Project, said it highlights some of the reasons why people in the armed forces appear to take their lives at higher rates. The trauma of being in combat or the crisis of conscience that some service members struggle with can cause mental health issues, but Suitt suggested military conflicts since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks are in some ways very different from previous wars.
There is also the sheer length of post-9/11 military conflicts. The war in Afghanistan, from 2001 to 2021, was the longest war in U.S. history.
This weekend allows these veterans a chance to decompress, Petrash said.
“Fishing is just the bait,” he said. “You know, the camaraderie is is the golden nugget. … So when you think about it, one of Victoria’s greatest national exports is encouragement and hope.”
