More than 100 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Victoria County Wednesday, according to the Victoria County Public Health Department.
Of the county’s 6,245 cases, 572 cases were active. An estimated 5,565 residents had recovered from the respiratory disease and 124 have died.
The public health department is continuing to urge people to help combat COVID-19 by wearing masks or facial coverings, practicing social distancing and good hygiene, and staying home if sick.
Fifty-one county residents were hospitalized with the virus and 521 were isolating at home, the department said.
In the Victoria Trauma Service area, 109 COVID-19 patients were occupying 18.44% of the region’s 591 staffed hospital beds, according to the state health department.
Calhoun County
Seven more cases of COVID-19 and five new recoveries from the virus were confirmed among residents Wednesday, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
Of the county’s 1,253 cases, 36 were active, according to Public Health Region 8. An estimated 1,209 residents have recovered from COVID-19 and 10 have died.
DeWitt County
Seventy-one new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the county on Wednesday, according to data from the state health department. An estimated 79 recoveries from the virus were also confirmed.
Of the county’s 1,437 cases, 74 were active, according to the state. An estimated 1,315 residents had recovered from COVID-19 and 48 have died.
Goliad County
No new COVID-19 cases, recoveries or deaths were reported in Goliad County Wednesday.
Jackson County
Six new cases of the coronavirus and 12 additional recoveries from the disease were confirmed among residents Wednesday, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
Of the county’s 1,147 cases, 64 were active, according to Public Health Region 8. An estimated 1,075 residents have recovered from the virus and 20 have died.
Lavaca County
Five more cases of COVID-19 and an estimated nine new recoveries from the virus were reported among residents Wednesday, according to the state health department.
Of the county’s 1,769 cases, 39 were active, according to the state. An estimated 1,675 residents have recovered from the virus and 55 have died.
Matagorda County
Thirty new cases of the coronavirus and an estimated 15 new recoveries from the virus were reported in the county on Wednesday, according to state health officials.
Of the county’s 2,022 cases, 143 were active, according to the state. An estimated 1,815 residents have recovered from the virus and 64 have died.
Refugio County
Five more cases of the coronavirus and an estimated three additional recoveries from the virus were confirmed in the county on Wednesday, according to the state health department.
Of the county’s 471 cases, 55 were active, according to the state’s data. An estimated 299 residents have recovered from the virus and 17 have died.
Wharton County officials did not issue a case case count update Wednesday.
