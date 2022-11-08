A shooter killed one person and wounded another before turning the gun on themself Tuesday afternoon in the Dallas County medical examiner’s office in the Stemmons Corridor, county officials confirmed.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said two employees at the medical examiner’s office were struck by the shooter, who then killed themself, at the office at 2355 N. Stemmons Freeway, near Wycliff Avenue.
One of the employees was killed, and the condition of the other was not immediately known.
Jenkins said officials were not immediately releasing the names of those involved, pending notification of their next of kin.
A police call log shows the shooting was reported just before 4:30 p.m.
Dallas police directed inquiries to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department could not immediately be reached for comment.
Dr. Philip Huang, director of Dallas County Health and Human Services, said as far as he knew, everyone was safe inside the Health and Human Services building, which is adjacent to the medical examiner’s office.
Kristian Santoyo, who waited in the parking lot across the street from the Health and Human Services building, said her mother works inside the facility.
She said she was on her way to pick up her mother about 5 p.m. when her mother called to tell her that people were not being allowed to leave the building unless they were questioned.
“It seems there are just more and more cops coming since I’ve been here,” Santoyo said as two helicopters flew above the building.
No additional information was immediately available.
