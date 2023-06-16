Two sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament of Victoria celebrated their jubilees of religious profession of vows on June 10.
Sister Emilie Eilers celebrated her 70th jubilee, and Sister Kathleen Goike, her 50th jubilee.
The celebration was held at Incarnate Word Convent in Victoria with Bishop Brendan Cahill celebrating the service. A special dinner reception followed with many priests, sisters, family members and friends attending.
Sister Emilie Eilers
Sister Emilie Eilers, the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Grafe Eilers, was born in Hallettsville. She was the eldest of 10 children. She completed grade school and one year high school at Sacred Heart School, Hallettsville, and then graduated from high school at Nazareth Academy. She entered the postulancy of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament at Nazareth Convent on Dec.2, 1951, became a novice on June 2, 1952, and pronounced first vows on June 3, 1953. Eilers received a bachelor of arts degree with a major in biology and a minor in chemistry from Incarnate Word College in San Antonio and a master of arts degree in educational administration from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcus.
During her 70 years as a member of the congregation, she taught at Holy Cross School in Bay City, Assumption School in Ganado, Our Lady of Victory in Victoria, St. Leo School in San Antonio, and St. Michael School in Cuero. She served as principal at St. Michael School, Cuero, and Our Lady of Victory School and St. Joseph High School in Victoria. She was a member of the Congregational Leadership Team for 18 years.
After a year’s sabbatical at Berakah in New Hampshire in 2002, she received certification in spiritual direction and served as on-going formation director for the nuns. She also ministered in the Incarnate Word Convent Health Care as director of spiritual and recreational activities and as a dietary consultant. For a time she served as president of the board of the Amor Meus Spirituality Center, which she helped to organize.
Throughout her life, Eilers has enjoyed traveling, fishing, boating, gardening, cooking and socializing.
In recent years Eilers has lived in the Health Care at Incarnate Word Convent enjoying time in prayer or in company with others. She wears her biggest beautiful smile whenever she is visiting with the sisters, her family, and friends.
Sister Kathleen Goike
Sister Kathleen Goike is the daughter of the late Edward W. and Telete Kathryn VanDusen Goike and sister of the late Joseph M. Goike. Born in Castlepollard, County Westmeath, Republic of Ireland, she was adopted when she was 2 years old. She attended San Jose Mission School, St. Lawrence Catholic School and Blessed Sacrament School in San Antonio.
Upon entering the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament at Incarnate Word Convent in 1968 as an aspirant, she completed her high school education at Nazareth Academy. She became a novice in 1972, professed first vows in 1973, and made her final profession in 1978.
Goike holds a bachelor of arts in elementary education from Incarnate Word College and a master in administration from Southwest University.
During her 50 years as a professed member, Goike taught at Nazareth Academy, St. John’s the Evangelist in San Antonio, Sacred Heart in Hallettsville, Blessed Sacrament School in San Antonio, and Our Lady of Victory in Victoria. She was principal at Nazareth Academy and St. Michael’s in Weimar.
Goike was appointed novice directress in 2010, a position she held for eight years. In 2012, she was elected to the Congregational Leadership Team and in 2018 she was elected superior general of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, and is currently serving in this position. She is also a mentor for Hopkins Elementary School's reading program and serves on the corporate boards as president of Blessed Sacrament Academy in San Antonio and Nazareth Academy.
She has travel to Italy, Mexico, Ireland, the Holy Land, as well as interstate. Reading, visiting with friends, traveling and watching movies are some of her pastimes.