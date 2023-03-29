Amor Meus Spirituality Center at Incarnate Word Convent, 1101 N.E. Water St., is hosting two workshops: one on prayer and one on spirituality, in April.
“Lectio Divina – Conversing With God” on April 15, a workshop on prayer, will begin with understanding prayer in general as a relationship with God and continue with a description of a form of prayer prayed in the first centuries of the Church by Christian lay persons and those in convents and monasteries and which is still used today. This prayer form of reading and listening to the Scriptures will be practiced at ever deeper levels of attention in order to respond to God and come to a restful presence in God.
Sister Marian Sturm, IWBS, a Sister of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament and a spiritual director, who has ministered in adult faith formation in the church, will facilitate this workshop.
The second workshop, “Who is a Mystic? Living Contemplatively in a Busy World,” on April 29, will give a description of a mystic with examples of mystics through the centuries whose lives are inspiring, attractive and alluring to us even today for our own spirituality.
Mysticism is any conscious union of God with humans, initiated and sustained by God. Anyone can be blessed with this union in which God seems very present, filling us with His consolation, and at the same time moving us to love others in loving service.
Jeannette Easley, the director of Ruah Spirituality Center in Houston, will facilitate this workshop. Her entire adult life has been in service to God and God’s people. She spent five years as a missionary in South America, 29 years as a pastoral administrator in two large parishes in San Antonio and the past six years in Houston in retreat ministry. Her passion and expertise is in adult faith formation, spiritual development, spiritual direction and contemplative prayer.
Both workshops begin with a sign-in at 9:30 a.m., followed by the workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parking is in front of the convent. A free-will offering will be accepted.