The South Texas Farm and Ranch Show awarded $19,000 in scholarships to 14 area seniors.
Reilly Amsler, a graduate of Victoria West High School, was awarded the $1,750 Mark Scherer Scholarship. She is the daughter of Eric and Courtney Amsler. She attends Angelo State University, majoring in agriculture leadership and education.
Cason Jander, a graduate of Cuero High School, received the $1,500 Melvin Scherer scholarship. He is the son of Dwight and LeAnn Jander. He is attending Texas A&M University, majoring in agricultural systems management.
Kooper Karl, a graduate of Industrial High School, received the $1,500 John Stockbauer Jr. Scholarship. He is the son of Hunter and Kimberly Karl. He is attending Victoria College, majoring in agri-business.
Hunter Nevlud, a graduate of Shiner High School, received the $1,500 Jock Ross Scholarship. He is the son of Douglas and Melanie Nevlud. He is attending Texas A&M University, majoring in animal science.
Ashlynn Gasch, a graduate of Edna High School, received the $1,500 David Dierlam Scholarship. She is the daughter of Tim and Lydia Gasch. She is attending Texas A&M University, majoring in animal science.
Mia Covarrubias, a graduate of Edna High School, received the $1,250 South Texas Farm and Ranch Show Scholarship. She is the daughter of Stephanie Covarrubias. She is attending Texas A&M University, majoring in animal science.
Sydney Kallus, a graduate of Ganado High School, received the $1,250 STFRS scholarship. She is the daughter of Mark and Jennifer Kallus. She is attending the University of North Texas, majoring in business- computer information systems.
Camden Williams, a graduate of Calhoun High School, received the $1,250 STFRS Scholarship. She is the daughter of Victor and Brandi Williams. She is attending Texas A&M University, majoring in biology.
Tayte Karl, a graduate of Industrial High School, received the $1,250 STFRS Scholarship. He is the son of Heath and Lori Karl. He is attending Victoria College, majoring in wildlife civil engineering.
Renee Bradicich, a graduate of Futures Academy, received the $1,250 STFRS Scholarship. She is the daughter of Barton and Naomi Bradicich. She is attending Blinn College in Bryan, majoring in agricultural business
Caden Chrismon, a graduate of Shiner High School, received the $1,250 STFRS Scholarship. He is the son of Cody and Jennie Chrismon. He is attending Lubbock Christian University, majoring in pre-veterinary.
Karson Holly, a graduate of Victoria West High School, received the $1,250 STFRS Scholarship. He is the son of Doyle and Kristy Holly. He is attending Texas A&M University, majoring in agricultural economics.
Dylan Hartman, a graduate of Cuero High School, received the $1,250 STFRS Scholarship. He is the son of Mitchell and Holly Hartman. He is attending Blinn College, majoring in animal science
Kaden Ramirez, a graduate of Victoria West High School, received the $1,250 STFRS Scholarship. He is the son of Robert and Kimberly Ramirez. He is attending Stephen F. Austin State University, majoring in poultry science.