“It would have to be our senior skip day. We took a trip to Port Aransas beach and it was amazing. There was a wonderful turnout and I really enjoyed. I think everyone else had an amazing time. It was just an amazing time for us as seniors to get together, have fun and enjoy the beginning of our lives together.”Mark Waul, 18, University of Houston — Victoria for first two years and transfer to University of Houston or University of Texas at San Antonio, wants to own a gym
“My boy Mr. Morgan, going to his room seven times a day and shaking his hand ... I’ve known Mr. Morgan for years and years and years and I’ve also loved him, always looked up to him and I love seeing him and I always went out of my way to go see him.”Michael Lowder, 18, Victoria College to study welding
“Playing soccer and being part of a team and a family. It’s something that kept us close, all together the last four years of high school.”Mateo Lauper, 18, attend Bluffton University (Ohio) to become a pediatrician
Before the 2022 Victoria West High School graduating class took the last walk of their high school career Friday, The Victoria Advocate asked some of them a question — What is your favorite memory from your high school career?
These were some of their answers:
“Probably lunch, no lie. Just being able to be around friends and being able to eat at the same time and talk nonsense.”
“My boy Mr. Morgan, Going to his room seven times a day and shaking his hand...I’ve known Mr. Morgan for years and years and years and I’ve also loved him, always looked up to him and I love seeing him and I always went out my way to go see him.”
“Playing soccer and being part of a team and a family. It’s something that kept us close all together the las four years of high school.”
“The basketball games, everyone cheering my name. I kind of just rode the bench, but I was kind of a crowd favorite.”
“It would have to be our senior skip day. We took a trip to Port Aransas beach and it was amazing. There was a wonderful turnout and I really enjoyed. I think everyone else has an amazing time. It was just an amazing time for us as seniors to get together, have fun and enjoy the beginning of our lives together.”
“Spending time with everyone, family and just doing everything I love to do with everyone at school.”
Recommended For You
Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.