Before the 2022 Victoria West High School graduating class took the last walk of their high school career Friday, The Victoria Advocate asked some of them a question — What is your favorite memory from your high school career?

These were some of their answers:

Rebecca Vasquez
"Probably lunch, no, lie. Just being able to be around friends and being able to eat at the same time and talk nonsense."

Rebecca Vasquez, 18, Victoria College for basics, study to be an ultrasound technician working with OB-GYNs

Michael Lowder

“My boy Mr. Morgan, going to his room seven times a day and shaking his hand ... I’ve known Mr. Morgan for years and years and years and I’ve also loved him, always looked up to him and I love seeing him and I always went out of my way to go see him.” Michael Lowder, 18, Victoria College to study welding

Mateo Lauper

“Playing soccer and being part of a team and a family. It’s something that kept us close, all together the last four years of high school.” Mateo Lauper, 18, attend Bluffton University (Ohio) to become a pediatrician

Joey Nitchmm

"The basketball games, everyone cheering my name. I kind of just rode the bench, but I was kind of a crowd favorite."

Joey Nitchmm, 18, undecided on college plans, study real estate

Mark Waul

“It would have to be our senior skip day. We took a trip to Port Aransas beach and it was amazing. There was a wonderful turnout and I really enjoyed. I think everyone else had an amazing time. It was just an amazing time for us as seniors to get together, have fun and enjoy the beginning of our lives together.” Mark Waul, 18, University of Houston — Victoria for first two years and transfer to University of Houston or University of Texas at San Antonio, wants to own a gym

Jadyn Smith

"Spending time with everyone, family and just doing everything I love to do with everyone at school."

Jadyn Smith, 18, undecided on college, but will play college basketball, study business

Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.

Health Reporter

