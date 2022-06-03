The city of Victoria is focused on attracting more employers to the area to build a better future for those who live here, said Mike Etienne, Victoria Assistant City Manager.
"We want to bring jobs to the region, to the county," Etienne said.
The focus on downtown Victoria is meant to make the area more appealing to businesses outside the state, he said. As part of that, the downtown revitalization is meant to increase foot traffic in the downtown area, making it more vibrant to those who visit and might consider relocating here. As part of that, Etienne said he would like to see more apartments created on the second floors of those shops and restaurants along Main Street.
"We would like to incentivize property owners so we have people living upstairs who work downstairs," Etienne said.
The city of Victoria, alongside the Guadalupe River, sees the merging of U.S. Highways 59, 77 and 87. The city is located at the center of Victoria County serving as its county seat. Victoria is the largest city in the central coastal region known as the Golden Crescent, a group of seven Texas counties including Calhoun, Dewitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson, and Lavaca.
The city's 2035 comprehensive plan remarks that the most recent U.S. Census Bureau figures for Victoria, through 2013, show that 81.3 percent of all City residents age 25 or older had at least a high school diploma, which was in line with the statewide figure of 81.2 percent. The local versus state comparisons of those with a college degree show that for those older than 25 years, 16.9 percent had a bachelor’s degree or higher compared to 26.7 percent across Texas.
Victoria serves as a commercial center for its surrounding counties, and four major Texas metropolitan areas are within a two-hour drive. In addition, Victoria is just 30 miles inland from the Gulf of Mexico. Given its accessibility via three U.S. highways, rail, commercial air, and a barge canal connected to the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, Victoria offers tremendous growth potential for manufacturing and distribution facilities as well as recreational and cultural opportunities.
The City’s municipal limits are only five miles from the Port of Victoria. Victoria is also located on the proposed I-69 corridor that covers much of the current U.S. Highway 59 route through Texas. Designated by Congress as a high priority corridor in the 1990s, Interstate 69, when completed, will be the most direct interstate linking industrial centers in Mexico, the United States, and Canada.
Etienne said he wanted to see the local tax base improve by attracting business and industry to help improve the quality of life here. With improved housing, infrastructure and schools, the draw for those outside the county would grow, he said.
Improving streets has been his number one priority, Etienne said. Last year the city spent $29 million on street improvements, which includes the septic improvements that accompany those repairs. This year, by October 1, $41 million will have been spent on street improvements, Etienne said.
"The residents have told us they want the streets improved," he said.
Friday morning the city council was at the University of Houston-Victoria for a ground breaking ceremony on Ben Wilson Street, to show support of the increasing the size of the university.
"Most thriving downtowns have a college presence," Etienne said. "That improves the quality of life. That's what companies are looking for."
"We want to make Victoria a destination city," he said.
During the groundbreaking ceremony, City Manager Jesús Garza said by helping the university, the city was helping itself.
"I think it's exciting," Garza said. "When the university grows it helps you grow the community. I see only benefits."
