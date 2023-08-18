Few events offer an opportunity to Victoria families to come together and enjoy their town like the city’s annual Independence Day festivities. This year was no different, as the Victoria Community Center was packed by the hundreds for the Miller Lite 4th of July Blastoff.
For those who put on the event, catering to all Victoria residents is the goal. This year’s event had live music, classic cars and favorite festival munchies like funnel cakes and corndogs.
“It’s a great local, family event with free admission,” said Parks and Recreation Department Assistant Director Kimberly Zygmant. “We just try and make it a fun event to come out on July 4 to enjoy some music, play some games, visit with family, eat some great food and see some fireworks.”
One of this year's attendees, Richard Flores, brought along his rescue dog, Andy, to enjoy the flocks of people before heading home early prior to rockets lighting up the sky.
Attendees enjoyed activities like a classic car show, a cornhole tournament, and live music emceed by local celebrity Gary Moses a.k.a. Brother Gary.
Amanda Garcia, a Victoria resident and mother of two, said although this year was her family’s second time attending, they see the event as a summer staple for years to come.
“Oh, we’re definitely going to make it like a tradition for us,” Garcia said.