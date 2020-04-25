Customers at All About the Dress are treated like family as they shop for the perfect wedding dress or other special occasion wear.
"(All About The Dress) has a great connection with our community and our brides. We listen to them, we know what they’re looking for and we try to have that in the store. We try to keep a good variety in store, said Christina Tidwell, store owner..
This is sixth or seventh year in a row that the store has won the best bridal wear category.
"I’m tickled every year, it almost makes me speechless" Tidwell said.
The store offers a great selection of gowns and remain current with the inventory. - two traits that helps the store stand out among the other bridal stores.
Before opening the salon, Tidwell owned a decorating business. "So, I had great connections in the community from it. I’ve had connections with vendors and a good customer base."
"We have a very friendly, warm, welcoming environment. My staff is incredible. My girls make everyone feel welcome and we try to go above and beyond our customers having the experience of their dreams. They are go-getters and very caring individuals."
