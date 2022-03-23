There’s a killer on the loose at Theatre Victoria’s April fundraiser.
Visitors to the fundraiser will enjoy drinks, food and the beautiful grounds of the Victoria Educational Garden. All the while, they will work to solve a murder by interviewing suspects played by members of the theater company.
“That’s the fun — getting out and investigating, getting into your inner detective,” said Michael Teer, executive director for Theatre Victoria. “You’re getting the skinny on everyone.”
Mystery in the Garden is scheduled from 7- 10 p.m. or later on April 7. Tickets range from $50 for general admission to $70 for VIP admission.
The event marks the second mystery theater event ever put on by the theater company. The first was in the early 2000s, Teer said.
At the fundraiser, guests will enjoy live music, door prize games, catering as well as beer, wine, cocktails and nonalcoholic drinks.
Sponsor packages include a sit-down dinner party beginning at 6 p.m. and an open bar.
Although guests are free to simply relax, they also are welcome to figure out a carefully crafted whodunit during the evening.
About 7 p.m., the intrigue will begin with an announcement that a person has been found murdered at the party.
There will not be any discarded murder weapons, bloodstains or other evidence for guests to analyze. But they will have the opportunity to query all eight carefully crafted characters, each with their own detailed backstories. Those characters will be mingling throughout the party, just like the real-life guests there.
The guests, Teer said, will surely be in for a good time, but while doing so, they also will be benefiting an important local arts institution. Proceeds go to support Theatre Victoria, a Victoria theater company that traces it roots to the 1970s and is now in its 45th season.
“A thriving community needs a thriving artistic community,” Teer said. “And Victoria has that.”
The suspects
The Victoria Advocate interviewed five of the eight suspect characters to be featured at the murder mystery. Although the characters will have much more to say at the event, we’ve provided a little teaser to give guests an early idea about who they will be grilling.
- Carolina Spalding studied botany at the “finest university.” She has studied all manner of green and growing things, including those that are poisonous. Many of the other suspects said they learned of the garden party after receiving mysterious invitations with depictions of poisonous plants, but it’s unclear who sent them. Spalding also said many of the plants at the garden are indeed poisonous. “In combination, they can be very fatal. Just coming in contact with one of them can cause paralysis or cause your skin to burn,” she said.
- Annie Pawlson is the “hired help” for the garden party. While serving guests, she will be free to answer questions about her past. She also will be wearing a pair of mysterious long, satin gloves given to her by a secret admirer. Specifically, she was asked to wear the gloves to the party. Pawlson works at the local library where she enjoys the peace and quiet. “I really like to enforce that,” she said. “It’s the only time I come out of my shell.” Lastly, she was raised in an orphanage.
- Shantelle Freebush is a retired librarian who has long lived in the community. She “knows everyone” and uses a cane because of injuries she suffered in a terrible accident. “They told me I’d never walk again,” she said. “I’m a stubborn b---h, and so I said ‘Oh no, I will walk again. I’m entirely too busy.’”
- Maryann Boles works at a local mental health facility. She said she was surprised to learn that her main charge from the facility also was invited to the party. Boles said she hopes the party will be good for her charge. “I just think she could use a bit of fresh air. Couldn’t we all?” she said. “We all need a change of scenery.”
- Celia Barnes is a “mystery who left mysteriously.” Barnes left town years ago and became a powerful business executive in the big city, she said. She left town because of her family. “They were just foul — foul people,” she said. “They were horrible, so I left to make my way in the world.”
