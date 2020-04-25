Atzenhoffer Auto Group was named the best new car dealer by the Advocate's readers in this year's Best of the Best.
The Auto Group also was named first in used car dealers as well as the first runner-up in motorsports, second runner-up in auto body repair and fourth overall in auto service.
"We are honored to be considered the Best of the Best new car dealer. We will continue to look for new ways to improve our business and better serve the Crossroads," a representative said in last year's best of the best.
Atzenhoffer is committed to their customer base and creating a friendly atmosphere.
"At Atzenhoffer, we believe that if we take care of the customer, the rest will take care of itself," a representative said.
Atzenhoffer is a family business and has been around for more than 80 years.
"All in all, four generations have contributed to the success of this 88-year-old company. In keeping with its main philosophy of giving its customers great prices and service, it continues to grow and prosper during this ever changing climate," the company's website said.
For Atzenhoffer, everything starts with the employees and what they bring to the company.
"The key to our success starts with our team of employees," a representative said in last year's Best of the Best. "We all strive every day to provide the best customer experience for all of our guests. We love the Crossroads and are extremely proud of our long history servicing this area’s automotive needs for 93 years."
