Husband-and-wife attorneys Brent and Terri Lynn Dornburg each have their specialties when it comes to representing criminal defendants: jury trials for him, and mitigation packets for her. Together, they represent clients facing charges for everything from DWI and drug possession charges to assault and murder.
Both Dornburgs boast more than a decade of legal experience and Brent Dornburg has hundreds of jury trials under his belt. Educating his clients so they can make an informed decision about how best to proceed through the legal system is among Brent Dornburg’s top priorities, he said.
“Most people, whenever they have a criminal case, they’re in the dark and not educated on what to expect procedure-wise,” Dornburg said. “It might be backwards from a lot of attorneys, but I put the client in a position to make an intelligent decision…That means getting them into the office and spending time with them.”
Terri Lynn Dornburg, meanwhile, says her favorite part of the job is getting to know her clients and preparing a mitigation packet for prosecutors on their behalf.
This might include their education, career aspirations, or “everything I can possibly gather and share with the prosecutor to take into consideration,” she said.
This year, Advocate readers voted the couple’s firm, Dornburg Law, best criminal defense attorneys in the Crossroads for the fifth consecutive year, and named the firm best attorney for the second year running.
“It boggles my mind that, as a criminal defense attorney, we’re considered for this award, much less winning it,” Brent Dornburg said. “We appreciate the efforts that everybody put in and the time they took to do this.”
“Every year, it’s a great feeling knowing that so many voters have taken the time out of their busy days to vote for us,” Terri Lynn Dornburg added.
