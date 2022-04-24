Vallejo Motors' success comes from their customer experience and the quality of their service.
This is the fifth year Vallejo Motors has won best auto repair, but the first time it has won best auto services.
"We usually win for best auto repair, but it was a very nice surprise to win for best auto service," said Vallejo Motors co-owner Mario Vallejo. "We're a full blown auto-repair and the servicing is on the side that's just icing on the cake."
What makes Vallejo Motors unique in winning is that they don't advertise. All of their success is word of mouth for the service they provide to their customers and the atmosphere the provide, Vallejo said.
"The vibe that we have here separates us from other shops," he said.
The space they have for customers looks almost like a Tattoo parlor, with neon lights, psychedelic posters and older vehicle memorabilia including 50-100 metal diecast cars, Vallejo Motors co-owner Cristal Vallejo said.
"We want it be an experience on top of the service we provide," she said. "We get great feedback for the space."
Having that customer space along with quality service, especially for the short turnaround jobs, makes for a memorable experience and makes customers more likely to come back and be repeat customers, Mario Vallego said.
Vallejo Motors provides the following services complete vehicle maintenance, repair and service, fleet service maintenance for commercial trucks and cars, check engine light diagnostics and repair and high performance services for building and maintaining high performance vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.