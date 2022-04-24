For Diane Kliem and Briana Balusek and their team at Kliem & Associates, being part of the Best of the Best every year is part of who they are and what they strive for every year.
Since her second year in business in 2012, Diane Kliem and/or Kliem & Associates have been in the Best of the Best in at least one category and many years, in multiple categories. Standards and goals are set high and then achieved.
“The team culture at Kliem & Associates is one of high customer service and education about the law, within the team and with every client. Every client is treated with equal importance. We love our clients and we love educating our clients about the law. There is a lot of bad information about many parts of the law” Kliem said.
Kliem & Associates won best of the best categories for best estate planning attorney and best business law attorney, which are two areas of law the firm focuses on every day. Kliem & Associates handles most areas of law but focuses on estate planning law (wills, trusts, and probate), business law, real estate law, guardianships and mediation.
Kliem & Associates was also honored to receive first runner up for real estate attorney and second runner up for overall attorney.
“Thank you Crossroads community for your votes of confidence”, Kliem said. “These mean the world to us.”
