Since 1987, Rosewood Funeral Chapel has helped grieving Victorians find a bit of closure. That's why readers voted them the best funeral services provider in 2022.
"We've taken care of grandma or grandpa or something like that," said co-manager Robert Hairell. "When people come back to us, they expect and get the care they had before."
This care includes spending time with clients while they undertake the difficult process of saying goodbye.
"It’s about the service one gets," Hairell. "The service is the key to what helps them through this time."
Hairell said this service includes making sure to honor the wishes of the deceased, which in turn helps the bereaved.
Rosewood accomplishes this with the help of a dedicated team of employees, who have been working together for a long time.
The other key, he said, is to make sure each funeral is "uneventful."
"If everything goes well with a funeral, you should not even know that the funeral director is there," said Hairell.
