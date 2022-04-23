The goal to grow their gift selections has paid off for Foster Creek Station Boutique.
It has been named the best place to buy gifts for the firs time.
“We are very excited to win the best place to buy gifts. We have been very focused in getting a lot more gifts in the store,” said Susan Foster-Teinert, who co-owns the store with her mother, Joyce Foster.
The store’s No. 1 selling product is Tyler laundry detergent, candles, lotion and handwash.
“It makes your clothes and house smell awesome,” she said. They have carried the Tyler products for 13 years.
The store also sells Makeup Junkee bags, a Texas-made makeup bag that comes in four sizes and many colors.
Other gifts include Conseula totes, Crossbody bags, makeup cases, clothes, shoes and belts.
Several of the clothing brands are exclusive to Foster Creek, some for as long as 20 years. Also available are Brighton jewelry, charms, rings, perfume, leather handbags, wallets picture frames, ring holders and shoes.
Another popular gift item is a new line of handbags that has interchangeable straps.
As of November 2021, Foster Creek has been in business for 22 years. The product offering has grown over that time from pewter crosses, bowls and platters to rustic furniture, dining tables and tables sofa tables. Then came rod iron furniture and barnwood furniture.
“Within two years of carrying wood and metal furniture we added clothes, shoes handbags. Everything we carried was a good timing because nobody in Victoria was carrying these items,” Foster-Teinert said.
“We would like to thank all our customers that have helped us stay in business for 22 years and counting. We have been very blessed to have such a great business. We are grateful for our customers, our friends.”
