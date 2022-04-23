Glass Doctor of Victoria is a first-time winner of a new category in the Victoria Advocate’s Best of the Best competition.
“It is an honor to be chosen as the best Glass Company. As glass is in everyone's life, we are happy to provide this service to our hometown of Victoria and the Crossroads,” said Sara Newman, vice president of administration for Glass Doctor of Victoria.
She believes their customer service is why readers voted for them. “Above and beyond service is the foundation of our core values that we try to follow every day.”
Glass Doctor repairs and replaces glass in all vehicles, machinery, homes, and businesses. One of its specialties is custom showers and mirrors for new builds and remodels. Its Six Flags Glass group provides aluminum storefront and doors for all new commercial construction. The G12 guarantee provides free chip repair services to a new windshield that is replaced by the team on vehicles for one year from work done. They also offer window replacements for any insulated window unit or replace with a new frame window.
An example of the type of work they do is their office which they remodeled in 2018. They used a variety of storefront and glass to show their customers some options. The business’ range includes hospitals, schools and colleges to custom home builders, apartments, housing developments to luxury and everyday vehicles as well as farm and ranch equipment.
The company, which has been in business since 1963, is owned by Rick Schulte. In addition to the Victoria store, 108 E. Airline Road, they have four other locations in Seguin, New Braunfels, San Antonio and Corpus Christi.
“We want to thank all of you who voted for us. We will continue to strive to provide the best service and products possible,” Newman said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.