Hospice of South Texas has won the best home health/hospice facility for the second year in a row.
But that is only part of the story. Advocate readers have also said they are the best five other years.
For the past 37 years the nonprofit has provided end-of-life care to patients and families in 12 counties - Victoria, Bee, Calhoun, Colorado, DeWitt, Fayette, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson, Karnes, Lavaca, and Refugio counties
“We feel honored, grateful, supported but most of all blessed to provide end-of-life care to the 12 counties we serve,” said Hilary Lucas, Hospice advancement director.
Lucas believes Hospice’s dedication to its patients and families and its standard care of bringing love, comfort and hope to those they serve is what keeps readers voting for them.
The only nonprofit hospice in the area, it serves more than 800 patients and their families a year.
Hospice of South Texas provides 24/7 specialized care for people living with chronic illnesses, including comprehensive physical, medical, emotional, and spiritual care to patients and their families. The caregiving team includes hospice physicians, registered nurses, certified hospice aides, social workers, chaplains and volunteers.
“We provide a team of expert caregivers focused on physical health and emotional and spiritual well-being. We partner with patient’s healthcare providers to add this extra level of care,” Lucas said.
It has three locations - the main office in Victoria, the in-patient center, the Dornburg Center of Compassion, the Hallettsville office.
“We are truly humbled by your vote of confidence in our care. To us, there is no greater honor than to have the support of the communities we serve… We will continue to strive to be the best we can be for our patients and families.”
