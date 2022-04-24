Diana Escalante had one thing on her mind when readers voted her 2022's best insurance agent - her team.
The recognition, which she also received in 2021 and 2020,wouldn't have been possible without them, she said.
Escalante said she and her team's success comes from their commitment to customer relations and investing in the community.
"Me and my team do a lot of community service—community involvement," Escalante said.
Since opening the agency in 2019, Escalante said they've expanded their offerings from home, auto and life insurance to services. Through a partnership with Rocket Mortgage, they now offer home loans, refinances and commercial loans, too.
State Farm is at 101 Mockingbird Circle, Suite A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.