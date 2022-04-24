Best medical Clinic: Victoria Pain & Rehab

For Victoria Pain and Rehab winning the best medical clinic comes down to providing the best care they can for their patients as a team.
This is the first time Victoria Pain & Rehab has won best medical clinic after previously winning best physical therapy twice.
"Our staff is very attentive to the needs of our patients," said Dr. Wilson Almonte, Victoria Pain & Rehab owner. "I think they go above and beyond to help our patients, get them in when they need to be seen, and address whatever needs they have."
Whether it is their physical therapy department or interventional pain management the staff is very caring and attentive to the clinics patients beyond what they are required to do, Almonte said.
The integrity of the staff at Victoria Pain and Rehab has been key to the clinic's success as they are dependable and reliable and that comes across in the clinic's patient care, he said.
"The patients know that we are there for them and if they need us we're here," he said. "If we make a promise to a patient or if we say we are there for them we follow through with that. Our patients know we have a higher level of integrity and are reliable."
Victoria Pain and Rehab as a clinic is geared toward treating pain with minimally invasive procedures, focusing more on non-intervention, interventions and physical therapy as opposed to prescribing oral pain medications like other pain clinics, Almonte said.
Some the procedures the clinic does include epidural steroid injections, joint injections, muscle injections, Almonte said. The clinic also does minimally invasive advanced pain procedures such spinal cord stimulators, peripheral nerve stimulators that block nerve pain and minor invasive spinal procedures to treat neck and low back pain.
