For those looking for a lasting tribute to friends, family or loved ones, look no further than Monuments of Victoria. Readers voted the granite and bronze memorial makers as the best business of its kind in 2022.
"We hope that it's mostly because we put a lot of personal detail into the things that we do," said Kim Phillips, a native Victoria who has worked in the funeral industry for 25 years. "We try to take our time with our customers"
Phillips said that their success is the result of getting to know their clients and the people they're memorializing. This attention and care—coupled with advancements in engraving technology, which helps them create more complex designs—helps them give clients the best experience possible.
"And the other thing even with that is, families usually have a pretty good idea of what they want when they come in," Phillips said, adding that they're used to including a lot of icons for peoples' hobbies and interests.
"I think that just helps them," Phillips said, to bring closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.