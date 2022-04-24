Victory GMC Buick Kia hit the Best of the Best trifecta this year.
They were named best new car dealer, best used car dealer and friendliest car dealer by the Advocate’s readers.
Over the past couple of years, the company has put more emphasis on community involvement and giving back more, said Troy York, general manager. “We have changed direction. We work to have customers buy more than one car from us. If they buy one car, we want them to continue to buy cars from us.”
The used car part of the business is the most active with more used cars available than new cars. The demand for used cars is raising the value of used car as well as increasing the trade-in prices.
York said their goal is to keep 200 used cars on the lot a month and to sell 100 each month.
New cars are experiencing a tight supply. Usually, the new cars they have on the lot are sold before they arrive. “We sell what we get.”
The new car supply is held up by supply chain shortages like what many other businesses are experiencing, he said. He sees the business slowly coming back to pre-pandemic status over the next few years.
York said the company winning the friendliest car dealership award is not surprising because they work to make sure their 81 employees are happy and want to be there.
“We operate under the belief of if you are happy where you work, you will be happy to be here and will treat people right. We are very happy.”
