For Region 3 Early Childhood Intervention, winning best nonprofit and best place to work comes after decades of building culture and expertise across the years.
This is the second time Region 3 ECI has won the best nonprofit and the first time they've won best place to work.
"I really think that it's such an honor," said Linda Ledwig, ECI deputy executive director. "So much of the credit goes to the staff that we have here."
Since 1981, Region 3 Early Education Center Early Childhood Intervention Program has been serving the Crossroads and that experience has proven invaluable to the nonprofit.
"We are the experts in birth to 3 education in the region," Ledwig said.
This comes from the years of experience across their staff, which has people who have worked their for 15, 20 and 30 years, she said.
That staff includes early intervention specialists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, registered nurses, nutritionists, speech therapists and case managers.
The importance of the work the ECI does was the key reason they won best nonprofit and best place to work, Ledwig said.
The development of children from birth to 3-years-old is one of the most critical time periods in their growth, Ledwig said. Having an experienced staff that is passionate about what they do along with support from the ECI's regional partners makes all the difference in achieving the organization's mission.
Having that mission to help children and their families and a staff that wants to make a difference makes this a great place to work, she said.
