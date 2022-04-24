For the two years that Bethany Senior Living has been operating in Port Lavaca, they've provided high quality service as a nursing home and senior living center.
This year that work has been recognized for the first time as the best nursing home and assisted living and best senior living center.
"Ever since we opened this has been something I wanted for our center," said Gaberiel Pallanez, Bethany Senior Living facility administrator. "I was thrilled that we were able to get our facility up to level where our work is recognized like this."
For winning the award credit goes to Bethany's amazing service and staff, Pallanez said.
As for why they won these best of awards this year, Pallanez believes people have become more and more aware of the facility, as they've built up their reputation the last two years, resulting in more people voting for it.
Bethany staff maintains open communication with their residents and customers and works with their doctors to ensure they are providing the best care possible.
The facility provides IV therapy, wound care, dietary services, housekeeping services and activities for its residents.
"The staff and services here make it conducive for the best results for our residents," Pallanez said.
