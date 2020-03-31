Companies

Antiques & Collectibles

Winner - Days Gone Bye

First Runner Up - Hudson's Engraving

Second Runner Up - Then & Now Antiques Gifts and Collectibles

Third Runner Up - Laurent Street Antique Mall

Apartment Complex

Winner - Aria Victoria

First Runner Up - The Landing

Second Runner Up - The Duke

Third Runner Up - Latigo Crossing Apartments

Dance School

Winner - South Texas Strutters at Debbie Bennett Green School of Dancing

First Runner Up - Ledwig Dance Academy

Second Runner Up - Aubrie Shugart School of Dancing

Third Runner Up - Victoria All Star Dance Academy

Day Care

Winner - First Baptist Church Daycare

First Runner Up - YMCA Early Learning Center

Second Runner Up - Kidz of Destiny

Third Runner Up - A+ Kidz Care Learning Centers

Farm Equipment Dealer

Winner - Dierlam Feed Store

First Runner Up - Scherer Kubota - Victoria Oliver

Second Runner Up - Ful-O-Pep Ranch & Garden Center, Cuero

Third Runner Up - Victoria Farm Equipment Company

Manufactured Homes

Winner - Palm Harbor Village

First Runner Up - Clayton Homes

Second Runner Up - Solitaire Homes of Victoria

Third Runner Up - A-1 Homes Victoria

Mortgage Company

Winner - TDECU Mortgage & Insurance Services

First Runner Up - Wallick & Volk Victoria

Second Runner Up - Prosperity Bank

Third Runner Up -Wells Fargo Bank

Moving and Relocation

Winner - Prosperity Movers - Victoria

First Runner Up - Crossroads Movers, Inc.

Second Runner Up - Haul Away Movers & Removal

New Car Dealer

Winner - Atzenhoffer Auto Group

First Runner Up - Toyota of Victoria

Second Runner Up - Weber Motor Co, Cuero

Third Runner Up -Honda of Victoria

Place to Work

Winner - The Pet Resort on Main

First Runner Up - Citizens Medical Center

Second Runner Up - Cuero Regional Hospital

Third Runner Up -Region 3 ESC Early Childhood Intervention

Used Car Dealer

Winner - Atzenhoffer Chevrolet Cadillac Mitsubishi Mazda

First Runner Up - Fisher's Auto Sales

Second Runner Up - Weber Motor Company

Third Runner Up -Toyota of Victoria

