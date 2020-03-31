Companies
Antiques & Collectibles
Winner - Days Gone Bye
First Runner Up - Hudson's Engraving
Second Runner Up - Then & Now Antiques Gifts and Collectibles
Third Runner Up - Laurent Street Antique Mall
Apartment Complex
Winner - Aria Victoria
First Runner Up - The Landing
Second Runner Up - The Duke
Third Runner Up - Latigo Crossing Apartments
Dance School
Winner - South Texas Strutters at Debbie Bennett Green School of Dancing
First Runner Up - Ledwig Dance Academy
Second Runner Up - Aubrie Shugart School of Dancing
Third Runner Up - Victoria All Star Dance Academy
Day Care
Winner - First Baptist Church Daycare
First Runner Up - YMCA Early Learning Center
Second Runner Up - Kidz of Destiny
Third Runner Up - A+ Kidz Care Learning Centers
Farm Equipment Dealer
Winner - Dierlam Feed Store
First Runner Up - Scherer Kubota - Victoria Oliver
Second Runner Up - Ful-O-Pep Ranch & Garden Center, Cuero
Third Runner Up - Victoria Farm Equipment Company
Manufactured Homes
Winner - Palm Harbor Village
First Runner Up - Clayton Homes
Second Runner Up - Solitaire Homes of Victoria
Third Runner Up - A-1 Homes Victoria
Mortgage Company
Winner - TDECU Mortgage & Insurance Services
First Runner Up - Wallick & Volk Victoria
Second Runner Up - Prosperity Bank
Third Runner Up -Wells Fargo Bank
Moving and Relocation
Winner - Prosperity Movers - Victoria
First Runner Up - Crossroads Movers, Inc.
Second Runner Up - Haul Away Movers & Removal
New Car Dealer
Winner - Atzenhoffer Auto Group
First Runner Up - Toyota of Victoria
Second Runner Up - Weber Motor Co, Cuero
Third Runner Up -Honda of Victoria
Place to Work
Winner - The Pet Resort on Main
First Runner Up - Citizens Medical Center
Second Runner Up - Cuero Regional Hospital
Third Runner Up -Region 3 ESC Early Childhood Intervention
Used Car Dealer
Winner - Atzenhoffer Chevrolet Cadillac Mitsubishi Mazda
First Runner Up - Fisher's Auto Sales
Second Runner Up - Weber Motor Company
Third Runner Up -Toyota of Victoria
