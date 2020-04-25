Education

High School

Winner - Crossroads Christian School

First runner Up - Victoria West High School

Second Runner Up - Victoria East High School

Third Runner Up - St. Joseph High School, Victoria

Teacher

Winner - Tyler Bazar - Dudley Elementary School, Victoria

First Runner Up - Erin Boyce-Vickers Elementary School, Victoria

Second Runner Up - Britany Jank - Mission Valley Elementary School, Victoria

Third Runner Up - David Pozzi - St. Joseph High School

Youth Sports Coach

Winner - Coach Courtney Boyce - Head Football Coach, Victoria West High School

First Runner Up - Bennett Green Cain - South Texas Strutters

Second Runner Up - Stephanie Ledwig - Ledwig dance academy

Third Runner Up - Josh Chaput - Victoria East High School

