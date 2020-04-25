Education
High School
Winner - Crossroads Christian School
First runner Up - Victoria West High School
Second Runner Up - Victoria East High School
Third Runner Up - St. Joseph High School, Victoria
Teacher
Winner - Tyler Bazar - Dudley Elementary School, Victoria
First Runner Up - Erin Boyce-Vickers Elementary School, Victoria
Second Runner Up - Britany Jank - Mission Valley Elementary School, Victoria
Third Runner Up - David Pozzi - St. Joseph High School
Youth Sports Coach
Winner - Coach Courtney Boyce - Head Football Coach, Victoria West High School
First Runner Up - Bennett Green Cain - South Texas Strutters
Second Runner Up - Stephanie Ledwig - Ledwig dance academy
Third Runner Up - Josh Chaput - Victoria East High School
