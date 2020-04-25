Health & Beauty

Fitness & Exercise

Winner - Elite Fitness: Strength and Conditioning

First Runner Up - Citizens Healthplex

Second Runner Up - Cuero Wellness Center

Third Runner Up - Planet Fitness

Hair Stylist/Barber

Winner - Nina Lopez- Papillon Salon

First Runner Up - Amber Perez - The SamMaddi Salon inside Illusions Hair and Nails

Second Runner Up - Erin Poncik - Magnolia Blossom Hair Design

Third Runner Up - Ashley Carlile - Bella Jean Hair Salon

Home Health & Hospice Care

Winner - Hospice Of South Texas

First Runner Up - Citizens Medical Center Home Health

Second Runner Up - Crown Hospice Victoria

Third Runner Up - Cuero Home Health

Hospital/ER Facility

Winner - Citizens Medical Center

First Runner Up - DeTar Healthcare System

Second Runner Up - Cuero Regional Hospital

Third Runner Up - Victoria ER 24 Hour Emergency Center

Medical & Day Spas

Winner - The Woodhouse Day Spa

First Runner Up - Bazar Cuts Day Spa

Second Runner Up - Forever Young Wellness and Medical Spa

Medical Clinics

Winner - DeTar on Demand

First Runner Up - Cuero Medical Clinic

Second Runner Up - Citizens Primary Care Center

Third Runner Up - Twin Fountains Medical Clinic - Urgent Care

Nail Salon

Winner - Gels By Ronn - Papillon Salon

First Runner Up - Royalty Nail Spa

Second Runner Up - The Woodhouse Day Spa - Victoria

Third Runner Up - Kats Nail Salon

Nursing Home & Assisted Living

Winner - Whispering Oaks Manor

First Runner Up - Twin Pines North

Second Runner Up - Vitality Court

Third Runner Up - Greatwood Homes of Victoria

Nutrition/Supplements and Healthy Food Store

Winner - Nutri-Fuel Smoothies & Supplements

First Runner Up - Complete 360 +Smoothies

Second Runner Up - Organic Emporium

Third Runner Up - Central Drug Compounding & Wellness

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Winner - Central Drug

First Runner Up - CVS

Second Runner Up - Rogers Pharmacy No.1

Third Runner Up - Harding & Parker Drug Store

Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation

Winner - Victoria Pain And Rehabilitation Center

First Runner Up - Zoom Physical Therapy

Second Runner Up - Citizens HealthPlex

Third Runner Up - Post Acute Medical

Senior Living Facility

Winner - Copperfield Village Senior Living

First Runner Up - Greatwood Homes of Victoria

Second Runner Up - Vitality Court

Third Runner Up - Alzcare of DeWitt County

Skin Care

Winner - The Woodhouse Day Spa - Victoria

First Runner Up - ComplexionPlus

Second Runner Up - Melissa A. Kainer Erwin, M.D., PA

Third Runner Up - Forever Young Wellness and Medical Spa

Tattoos & Piercings

Winner - Tried and True Tattoos Piercings

First Runner Up - D's Tattoos

Second Runner Up - In The Skin Tattoo and Piercing Studio

Third Runner Up - Primal Instinct Tattoo

