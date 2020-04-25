Health & Beauty
Fitness & Exercise
Winner - Elite Fitness: Strength and Conditioning
First Runner Up - Citizens Healthplex
Second Runner Up - Cuero Wellness Center
Third Runner Up - Planet Fitness
Hair Stylist/Barber
Winner - Nina Lopez- Papillon Salon
First Runner Up - Amber Perez - The SamMaddi Salon inside Illusions Hair and Nails
Second Runner Up - Erin Poncik - Magnolia Blossom Hair Design
Third Runner Up - Ashley Carlile - Bella Jean Hair Salon
Home Health & Hospice Care
Winner - Hospice Of South Texas
First Runner Up - Citizens Medical Center Home Health
Second Runner Up - Crown Hospice Victoria
Third Runner Up - Cuero Home Health
Hospital/ER Facility
Winner - Citizens Medical Center
First Runner Up - DeTar Healthcare System
Second Runner Up - Cuero Regional Hospital
Third Runner Up - Victoria ER 24 Hour Emergency Center
Medical & Day Spas
Winner - The Woodhouse Day Spa
First Runner Up - Bazar Cuts Day Spa
Second Runner Up - Forever Young Wellness and Medical Spa
Medical Clinics
Winner - DeTar on Demand
First Runner Up - Cuero Medical Clinic
Second Runner Up - Citizens Primary Care Center
Third Runner Up - Twin Fountains Medical Clinic - Urgent Care
Nail Salon
Winner - Gels By Ronn - Papillon Salon
First Runner Up - Royalty Nail Spa
Second Runner Up - The Woodhouse Day Spa - Victoria
Third Runner Up - Kats Nail Salon
Nursing Home & Assisted Living
Winner - Whispering Oaks Manor
First Runner Up - Twin Pines North
Second Runner Up - Vitality Court
Third Runner Up - Greatwood Homes of Victoria
Nutrition/Supplements and Healthy Food Store
Winner - Nutri-Fuel Smoothies & Supplements
First Runner Up - Complete 360 +Smoothies
Second Runner Up - Organic Emporium
Third Runner Up - Central Drug Compounding & Wellness
Pharmacies & Drug Stores
Winner - Central Drug
First Runner Up - CVS
Second Runner Up - Rogers Pharmacy No.1
Third Runner Up - Harding & Parker Drug Store
Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation
Winner - Victoria Pain And Rehabilitation Center
First Runner Up - Zoom Physical Therapy
Second Runner Up - Citizens HealthPlex
Third Runner Up - Post Acute Medical
Senior Living Facility
Winner - Copperfield Village Senior Living
First Runner Up - Greatwood Homes of Victoria
Second Runner Up - Vitality Court
Third Runner Up - Alzcare of DeWitt County
Skin Care
Winner - The Woodhouse Day Spa - Victoria
First Runner Up - ComplexionPlus
Second Runner Up - Melissa A. Kainer Erwin, M.D., PA
Third Runner Up - Forever Young Wellness and Medical Spa
Tattoos & Piercings
Winner - Tried and True Tattoos Piercings
First Runner Up - D's Tattoos
Second Runner Up - In The Skin Tattoo and Piercing Studio
Third Runner Up - Primal Instinct Tattoo
