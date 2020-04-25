Locations & Activities
Bars & Clubs
Winner - Schroeder Hall
First Runner Up - Aero Crafters
Second Runner Up - The Hardwood
Third Runner Up - Shooters Bar
Bed and Breakfast
Winner - Timeless Serenity B & B
First Runner Up - Inn On Main
Second Runner Up - Quarters at Presidio la Bahia
Third Runner Up - Friendly Oaks Bed & Breakfast
Children Party Venue
Winner - Outlaw Pass - Victoria
First Runner Up - Pro-Escape Rooms
Second Runner Up - Children's Discovery Museum
Third Runner Up - Skateworld
Dance & Live Music Venues
Winner - Schroeder Hall
First Runner Up - The Barn
Second Runner Up - The Bomb Diggity
Third Runner Up - Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grill
Festivals
Winner - Cuero's Christmas in the Park
First Runner Up - Bootfest
Second Runner Up - Christmas in Downtown Cuero
Third Runner Up - Cuero Turkeyfest
Golf Club
Winner - Riverside Golf Course
First Runner Up - The Club at Colony Creek
Second Runner Up - Victoria Country Club
Happy Hour Location
Winner - Aero Crafters
First Runner Up - The Hardwood
Second Runner Up - Brown Bag Saloon
Third Runner Up - Shooters Bar
Holiday Events
Winner - Cuero's Christmas in the Park
First Runner Up - Christmas in Goliad
Second Runner Up - Christmas on the Square, Victoria
Hotels & Lodging
Winner - Hilton Garden Inn Victoria
First Runner Up - Homewood Suites by Hilton
Second Runner Up - Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Cuero
Third Runner Up - Barnhart Q5 Ranch & Retreat
Martial Arts
Winner - Zen Martial Arts
First Runner Up - Victoria Karate Academy
Second Runner Up - Victoria Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Third Runner Up - Integrity Defensive Arts
Outdoor Activities
Winner - Double L Ranch
First Runner Up - Riverside Park
Second Runner Up - Brackenridge & Texana Park and Campground
Third Runner Up - Coleto Creek Reservoir & Park
Place to Dance
Winner - Schroeder Hall
First Runner Up - Club Westerner
Second Runner Up - Inez Community Center
Third Runner Up - Dodge City Saloon
Place to Meet Singles
Winner - H-E-B Plus!
First Runner Up - Brown Bag Saloon
Second Runner Up - The Hardwood
Third Runner Up - Faith Family Church
Place to Take a Date
Winner - The PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant and Bar
First Runner Up - Pro-Escape Rooms
Second Runner Up - Yamato Hibachi & Sushi
Third Runner Up - The Hardwood
Places of Worship
Winner - Holy Family Catholic Church
First Runner Up - The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory
Second Runner Up - Faith Family Church
Third Runner Up - Parkway Church
Tourist Destination
Winner - Texas Zoo
First Runner Up - Pro-Escape Rooms
Second Runner Up - Presidio La Bahia
Third Runner Up - Goliad State Park & Historic Site
Wedding Venues
Winner - Raisin L Ranch
First Runner Up - The Evermore
Second Runner Up - Spring Creek Place Event Center
Third Runner Up - Brackenridge Park and Campground
