Locations & Activities

Bars & Clubs

Winner - Schroeder Hall

First Runner Up - Aero Crafters

Second Runner Up - The Hardwood

Third Runner Up - Shooters Bar

Bed and Breakfast

Winner - Timeless Serenity B & B

First Runner Up - Inn On Main

Second Runner Up - Quarters at Presidio la Bahia

Third Runner Up - Friendly Oaks Bed & Breakfast

Children Party Venue

Winner - Outlaw Pass - Victoria

First Runner Up - Pro-Escape Rooms

Second Runner Up - Children's Discovery Museum

Third Runner Up - Skateworld

Dance & Live Music Venues

Winner - Schroeder Hall

First Runner Up - The Barn

Second Runner Up - The Bomb Diggity

Third Runner Up - Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grill

Festivals

Winner - Cuero's Christmas in the Park

First Runner Up - Bootfest

Second Runner Up - Christmas in Downtown Cuero

Third Runner Up - Cuero Turkeyfest

Golf Club

Winner - Riverside Golf Course

First Runner Up - The Club at Colony Creek

Second Runner Up - Victoria Country Club

Happy Hour Location

Winner - Aero Crafters

First Runner Up - The Hardwood

Second Runner Up - Brown Bag Saloon

Third Runner Up - Shooters Bar

Holiday Events

Winner - Cuero's Christmas in the Park

First Runner Up - Christmas in Goliad

Second Runner Up - Christmas on the Square, Victoria

Hotels & Lodging

Winner - Hilton Garden Inn Victoria

First Runner Up - Homewood Suites by Hilton

Second Runner Up - Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Cuero

Third Runner Up - Barnhart Q5 Ranch & Retreat

Martial Arts

Winner - Zen Martial Arts

First Runner Up - Victoria Karate Academy

Second Runner Up - Victoria Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Third Runner Up - Integrity Defensive Arts

Outdoor Activities

Winner - Double L Ranch

First Runner Up - Riverside Park

Second Runner Up - Brackenridge & Texana Park and Campground

Third Runner Up - Coleto Creek Reservoir & Park

Place to Dance

Winner - Schroeder Hall

First Runner Up - Club Westerner

Second Runner Up - Inez Community Center

Third Runner Up - Dodge City Saloon

Place to Meet Singles

Winner - H-E-B Plus!

First Runner Up - Brown Bag Saloon

Second Runner Up - The Hardwood

Third Runner Up - Faith Family Church

Place to Take a Date

Winner - The PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant and Bar

First Runner Up - Pro-Escape Rooms

Second Runner Up - Yamato Hibachi & Sushi

Third Runner Up - The Hardwood

Places of Worship

Winner - Holy Family Catholic Church

First Runner Up - The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory

Second Runner Up - Faith Family Church

Third Runner Up - Parkway Church

Tourist Destination

Winner - Texas Zoo

First Runner Up - Pro-Escape Rooms

Second Runner Up - Presidio La Bahia

Third Runner Up - Goliad State Park & Historic Site

Wedding Venues

Winner - Raisin L Ranch

First Runner Up - The Evermore

Second Runner Up - Spring Creek Place Event Center

Third Runner Up - Brackenridge Park and Campground

