Professionals
Attorney
Winner - Brent Dornburg - Dornburg Law
First Runner Up - Kelly Garrett Kucera - Attorney at Law
Second Runner Up - Jim Cole - Cole, Cole, Easley & Sciba, PC
Third Runner Up - George Filley III - Filley Law Firm
Car Salesman
Winner - Manny Villareal - Port Lavaca Ford
First Runner Up - Danny Gutierrez - Toyota of Victoria
Second Runner Up - Mike Reyes - Mac Haik Ford Lincoln Hyundai
Third Runner Up - Joshua Benavides - Victory Buick GMC
Cardiologist
Winner - Ajay Gaalla, MD
First Runner Up - Tywaun Tillman, MD
Second Runner Up - Dakshesh-Kumar Parikh, MD
Third Runner Up - Kurtis Krueger, MD
Charity & Nonprofit Organization
Winner - The Lighthouse for the Youth
First Runner Up - Mid-Coast Family Services
Second Runner Up - The Food Bank of the Golden Crescent
Third Runner Up - Dorothy H. O'Connor Pet Adoption Center
Chiropractors
Winner - Ray Franka Jr., DC - Victoria Chiropractic Clinic
First Runner Up - Chris Thomas, DC - Get it Right Chiropractic
Second Runner Up - Cynthia M. Airhart, DC - Crossroads Chiropractic Clinic
Third Runner Up - Clayton Franke, DC
Civil Attorney
Winner - John Griffin - Marek, Griffin & Knaupp
First Runner Up - Jim Cole - Cole, Cole, Easley & Sciba, PC
Second Runner Up - Rex Easley, Jr. - Cole, Cole, Easley & Sciba, PC
Criminal Defense Attorney
Winner - Dornburg Law - Brent and Terri Lynn Dornburg
First Runner Up - George J. Filley, III - Filley Law Firm
Second Runner Up - Law Office Edward P. Wilkinson
Third Runner Up - Stephen A. Cihal
Dentist
Winner - Robert Zboril, DDS
First Runner Up - Lisa Heinrich-Null, DDS
Second Runner Up - David Rivera, DDS
Third Runner Up - Rachel Heard, DDS
Family Doctor/FNP/PA
Winner - Richard Leggett, DO
First Runner Up - Paul Willers, DO - Cuero Health
Second Runner Up - Khiem Q. Vu, DO
Third Runner Up - Chris Stines, FNP
Family Law Attorney
Winner - Lynn A. Knaupp - Marek, Griffin & Knaupp
First Runner Up - Diane R. Kliem - Kliem & Associates
Second Runner Up - Ashley Pall - The Pall Law Firm
Third Runner Up - David Smith - The Law Firm of David Benning Smith
Financial Institution
Winner - TDECU
First Runner Up - Prosperity Bank - Victoria Banking Centers
Second Runner Up - Frost Bank
Third Runner Up - Wells Fargo Bank
Financial Planners
Winner - Michele Rohde, AAMS - Ameriprise Financial Services
First Runner Up - Frost Bank Investment Advisors
Second Runner Up - Ken French, Jr. - Edward Jones
Third Runner Up - Prosperity Bank Investment Services
Funerals & Memorials
Winner - Rosewood Funeral Chape
First Runner Up - Grace Funeral Home
Second Runner Up - Freund Funeral Home
Third Runner Up - Monuments of Victoria
Insurance Agent
Winner - Diana Escalante - State Farm Insurance
First Runner Up - Russell Buesing - Buesing Insurance
Second Runner Up - Eli Sauseda - State Farm Insurance
Third Runner Up - Keith Williams Insurance Associates
OBGYN Doctor/NP/PA
Winner - Anthony McDowell, MD, FACOG, Victoria Women's Clinic
First Runner Up - Melissa Wilson, MD, FACOG, Victoria Women's Clinic
Second Runner Up - Tanya Seiler, MD, FACOG, Victoria Women's Clinic
Third Runner Up - Dana Gonzalez, MD, FACOG, Victoria Women's Clinic
Orthodontia
Winner - Leslie K. Frels, DDS, MSD, Frels Orthodontics,
First Runner Up - John H Swannack, DDS
Second Runner Up - Robert Zboril, DDS - Zboril Dental Center
Pediatric Doctor/NP/PA
Winner - Stephen Dentler, DO
First Runner Up - Tamarah Coffey, PNP-C, Crescent View Medical Clinic
Second Runner Up - Arnel Arquisola, MD, Children’s Center of Victoria
Third Runner Up - Adelaida Resendez, MD, Hilbert-Resendez-Vo Pediatrics
Photographer
Winner - Danny Vivian
First Runner Up - Captured Moments by Christine
Second Runner Up - Korczynski's Photo Lab & Studio
Third Runner Up - Jenny King Photography
Podiatrist
Winner - Andrew J Young, DPM - Podiatry Associates of Victoria
First Runner Up - Frank Henry, DPM
Second Runner Up - Neil Campbell, DPM
Third Runner Up - Maureen Caldwell, DPM
Real Estate Agency
Winner - RE/MAX Land & Homes
First Runner Up - Jimmy Zaplac
Second Runner Up - Shaw Realty
Third Runner Up - Cornerstone Properties
Real Estate Agent
Winner - Jamie Powell - RE/MAX Land & Homes
First Runner Up - Brianna Escalante
Second Runner Up - The Zaplac Group
Third Runner Up - Kopecky Group at RE/MAX Land & Homes
Religious Leader
Winner - The Rev. Gary Janak - The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory
First Runner Up - The Rev. Father Gabriel - Holy Family Catholic Church
Second Runner Up - Pastor Sam Hooker - C3 Victory
Third Runner Up - Pastor Jim Graff - Faith Family Church
Surgeon
Winner - Gary S. Branfman M.D., P.A.
First Runner Up - Andrew Clemmons, DO - Victoria Surgical Associates
Second Runner Up - Shahid Hashmi, MD - Victoria Surgical Associates
Third Runner Up - Daniel Binz, MD - Victoria Orthopedic Center
Veterinarians
Winner - Drs. Mallory & Travis Schaar (DVM) - Main Street Animal Hospital
First Runner Up - Lee Zeplin, DVM - Lone Star Animal Hospital
Second Runner Up - John Beck, DVM - Hillcrest Animal Hospital
Third Runner Up - Mark Besancon, DVM - Crossroads Veterinary Clinic
