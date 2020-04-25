Professionals

Attorney

Winner - Brent Dornburg - Dornburg Law

First Runner Up - Kelly Garrett Kucera - Attorney at Law

Second Runner Up - Jim Cole - Cole, Cole, Easley & Sciba, PC

Third Runner Up - George Filley III - Filley Law Firm

Car Salesman

Winner - Manny Villareal - Port Lavaca Ford

First Runner Up - Danny Gutierrez - Toyota of Victoria

Second Runner Up - Mike Reyes - Mac Haik Ford Lincoln Hyundai

Third Runner Up - Joshua Benavides - Victory Buick GMC

Cardiologist

Winner - Ajay Gaalla, MD

First Runner Up - Tywaun Tillman, MD

Second Runner Up - Dakshesh-Kumar Parikh, MD

Third Runner Up - Kurtis Krueger, MD

Charity & Nonprofit Organization

Winner - The Lighthouse for the Youth

First Runner Up - Mid-Coast Family Services

Second Runner Up - The Food Bank of the Golden Crescent

Third Runner Up - Dorothy H. O'Connor Pet Adoption Center

Chiropractors

Winner - Ray Franka Jr., DC - Victoria Chiropractic Clinic

First Runner Up - Chris Thomas, DC - Get it Right Chiropractic

Second Runner Up - Cynthia M. Airhart, DC - Crossroads Chiropractic Clinic

Third Runner Up - Clayton Franke, DC

Civil Attorney

Winner - John Griffin - Marek, Griffin & Knaupp

First Runner Up - Jim Cole - Cole, Cole, Easley & Sciba, PC

Second Runner Up - Rex Easley, Jr. - Cole, Cole, Easley & Sciba, PC

Criminal Defense Attorney

Winner - Dornburg Law - Brent and Terri Lynn Dornburg

First Runner Up - George J. Filley, III - Filley Law Firm

Second Runner Up - Law Office Edward P. Wilkinson

Third Runner Up - Stephen A. Cihal

Dentist

Winner - Robert Zboril, DDS

First Runner Up - Lisa Heinrich-Null, DDS

Second Runner Up - David Rivera, DDS

Third Runner Up - Rachel Heard, DDS

Family Doctor/FNP/PA

Winner - Richard Leggett, DO

First Runner Up - Paul Willers, DO - Cuero Health

Second Runner Up - Khiem Q. Vu, DO

Third Runner Up - Chris Stines, FNP

Family Law Attorney

Winner - Lynn A. Knaupp - Marek, Griffin & Knaupp

First Runner Up - Diane R. Kliem - Kliem & Associates

Second Runner Up - Ashley Pall - The Pall Law Firm

Third Runner Up - David Smith - The Law Firm of David Benning Smith

Financial Institution

Winner - TDECU

First Runner Up - Prosperity Bank - Victoria Banking Centers

Second Runner Up - Frost Bank

Third Runner Up - Wells Fargo Bank

Financial Planners

Winner - Michele Rohde, AAMS - Ameriprise Financial Services

First Runner Up - Frost Bank Investment Advisors

Second Runner Up - Ken French, Jr. - Edward Jones

Third Runner Up - Prosperity Bank Investment Services

Funerals & Memorials

Winner - Rosewood Funeral Chape

First Runner Up - Grace Funeral Home

Second Runner Up - Freund Funeral Home

Third Runner Up - Monuments of Victoria

Insurance Agent

Winner - Diana Escalante - State Farm Insurance

First Runner Up - Russell Buesing - Buesing Insurance

Second Runner Up - Eli Sauseda - State Farm Insurance

Third Runner Up - Keith Williams Insurance Associates

OBGYN Doctor/NP/PA

Winner - Anthony McDowell, MD, FACOG, Victoria Women's Clinic

First Runner Up - Melissa Wilson, MD, FACOG, Victoria Women's Clinic

Second Runner Up - Tanya Seiler, MD, FACOG, Victoria Women's Clinic

Third Runner Up - Dana Gonzalez, MD, FACOG, Victoria Women's Clinic

Orthodontia

Winner - Leslie K. Frels, DDS, MSD, Frels Orthodontics,

First Runner Up - John H Swannack, DDS

Second Runner Up - Robert Zboril, DDS - Zboril Dental Center

Pediatric Doctor/NP/PA

Winner - Stephen Dentler, DO

First Runner Up - Tamarah Coffey, PNP-C, Crescent View Medical Clinic

Second Runner Up - Arnel Arquisola, MD, Children’s Center of Victoria

Third Runner Up - Adelaida Resendez, MD, Hilbert-Resendez-Vo Pediatrics

Photographer

Winner - Danny Vivian

First Runner Up - Captured Moments by Christine

Second Runner Up - Korczynski's Photo Lab & Studio

Third Runner Up - Jenny King Photography

Podiatrist

Winner - Andrew J Young, DPM - Podiatry Associates of Victoria

First Runner Up - Frank Henry, DPM

Second Runner Up - Neil Campbell, DPM

Third Runner Up - Maureen Caldwell, DPM

Real Estate Agency

Winner - RE/MAX Land & Homes

First Runner Up - Jimmy Zaplac

Second Runner Up - Shaw Realty

Third Runner Up - Cornerstone Properties

Real Estate Agent

Winner - Jamie Powell - RE/MAX Land & Homes

First Runner Up - Brianna Escalante

Second Runner Up - The Zaplac Group

Third Runner Up - Kopecky Group at RE/MAX Land & Homes

Religious Leader

Winner - The Rev. Gary Janak - The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory

First Runner Up - The Rev. Father Gabriel - Holy Family Catholic Church

Second Runner Up - Pastor Sam Hooker - C3 Victory

Third Runner Up - Pastor Jim Graff - Faith Family Church

Surgeon

Winner - Gary S. Branfman M.D., P.A.

First Runner Up - Andrew Clemmons, DO - Victoria Surgical Associates

Second Runner Up - Shahid Hashmi, MD - Victoria Surgical Associates

Third Runner Up - Daniel Binz, MD - Victoria Orthopedic Center

Veterinarians

Winner - Drs. Mallory & Travis Schaar (DVM) - Main Street Animal Hospital

First Runner Up - Lee Zeplin, DVM - Lone Star Animal Hospital

Second Runner Up - John Beck, DVM - Hillcrest Animal Hospital

Third Runner Up - Mark Besancon, DVM - Crossroads Veterinary Clinic

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.