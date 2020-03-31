Repairs & Services

Auto Body

Winner - Matula's Collision Center

First Runner Up - Empire Garage

Second Runner Up -Atzenhoffer Auto Group

Third Runner Up - VLZ Elite Concepts

Auto Service

Winner - Big Ed's Automotive

First Runner Up -Slick's Oil Change

Second Runner Up - Discount Tire Co.

Third Runner Up - Atzenhoffer Auto Group

Builders (Homes, Business, Metal, Barndiminiums)

Winner -RCR Homes

First Runner Up -Helping Hands Handyman & Renovations

Second Runner Up - Double R Fencing & Developers

Third Runner Up - Kimberlite Homes

Car Washes & Detailing

Winner - AJ's Detailing

First Runner Up -Courtesy Car Wash

Carpets, Rugs & Floor Coverings

Winner - Crossroads Flooring & Design

First Runner Up -Lowe's

Second Runner Up - CRT Flooring Concepts

Third Runner Up - Cathy's Carpet & Interiors

Dry Cleaning and Laundry

Winner - Royal Cleaners

First Runner Up -Navarro Cleaners

Second Runner Up - Triangle Cleaners

Electricians

Winner - Hall Electric

First Runner Up -Goyen Electric

Second Runner Up -Wendt Electrical Services

Third Runner Up - Skookum Electric

Heating & Air Conditioning

Winner - Armer Air

First Runner Up -Aire Serv Heating & AC

Second Runner Up - Joe Cool Heating and Air Conditioning

Third Runner Up - Rapid Air

Landscaping, Lawn Service, Tree Trimming

Winner - Scott Bauer Lawn Services

First Runner Up -Edge Landscaping

Second Runner Up - Call Albert Landscaping

Third Runner Up - Schindler Landscaping & Mowing

Pest Control

Winner - Bugmobile Pest & Termite - Victoria

First Runner Up -The Bug Man Co.

Second Runner Up - Oscar's Pest & Termite Control

Third Runner Up - Citi Cash Pest & Termite

Pet Boarding and Grooming

Winner - The Pet Resort On Main

First Runner Up -Wags

Second Runner Up - K-9 Kuts at Northside Ranch

Third Runner Up - Crossroads Veterinary Clinic

Plumber

Winner - Miori Plumbing

First Runner Up -Caraway Plumbing

Second Runner Up - Janak Plumbing

Third Runner Up - Arnold's Plumbing & Reroute Service

Roofing

Winner - RCR Roofing

First Runner Up -Southern Roofing

Second Runner Up - A V Cruz Roofing

Third Runner Up - Rain King, Inc. - Victoria

Tax Services and Preparation

Winner - Express Tax

First Runner Up - Alexander & Marek, CPAs

Second Runner Up -Paul Teinert, CPA

Third Runner Up - Bumgardner Morrison & Co

