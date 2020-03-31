Repairs & Services
Auto Body
Winner - Matula's Collision Center
First Runner Up - Empire Garage
Second Runner Up -Atzenhoffer Auto Group
Third Runner Up - VLZ Elite Concepts
Auto Service
Winner - Big Ed's Automotive
First Runner Up -Slick's Oil Change
Second Runner Up - Discount Tire Co.
Third Runner Up - Atzenhoffer Auto Group
Builders (Homes, Business, Metal, Barndiminiums)
Winner -RCR Homes
First Runner Up -Helping Hands Handyman & Renovations
Second Runner Up - Double R Fencing & Developers
Third Runner Up - Kimberlite Homes
Car Washes & Detailing
Winner - AJ's Detailing
First Runner Up -Courtesy Car Wash
Carpets, Rugs & Floor Coverings
Winner - Crossroads Flooring & Design
First Runner Up -Lowe's
Second Runner Up - CRT Flooring Concepts
Third Runner Up - Cathy's Carpet & Interiors
Dry Cleaning and Laundry
Winner - Royal Cleaners
First Runner Up -Navarro Cleaners
Second Runner Up - Triangle Cleaners
Electricians
Winner - Hall Electric
First Runner Up -Goyen Electric
Second Runner Up -Wendt Electrical Services
Third Runner Up - Skookum Electric
Heating & Air Conditioning
Winner - Armer Air
First Runner Up -Aire Serv Heating & AC
Second Runner Up - Joe Cool Heating and Air Conditioning
Third Runner Up - Rapid Air
Landscaping, Lawn Service, Tree Trimming
Winner - Scott Bauer Lawn Services
First Runner Up -Edge Landscaping
Second Runner Up - Call Albert Landscaping
Third Runner Up - Schindler Landscaping & Mowing
Pest Control
Winner - Bugmobile Pest & Termite - Victoria
First Runner Up -The Bug Man Co.
Second Runner Up - Oscar's Pest & Termite Control
Third Runner Up - Citi Cash Pest & Termite
Pet Boarding and Grooming
Winner - The Pet Resort On Main
First Runner Up -Wags
Second Runner Up - K-9 Kuts at Northside Ranch
Third Runner Up - Crossroads Veterinary Clinic
Plumber
Winner - Miori Plumbing
First Runner Up -Caraway Plumbing
Second Runner Up - Janak Plumbing
Third Runner Up - Arnold's Plumbing & Reroute Service
Roofing
Winner - RCR Roofing
First Runner Up -Southern Roofing
Second Runner Up - A V Cruz Roofing
Third Runner Up - Rain King, Inc. - Victoria
Tax Services and Preparation
Winner - Express Tax
First Runner Up - Alexander & Marek, CPAs
Second Runner Up -Paul Teinert, CPA
Third Runner Up - Bumgardner Morrison & Co
