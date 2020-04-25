Retail
Convenience Store
Winner - The Texan No. 6
First Runner Up - Cimarron Express
Second Runner Up - Speedy Stop
Third Runner Up - Cimarron Junction
Feed Store
Winner - Dierlam Feed Store
First Runner Up - Northside Ranch Pet & Garden Center
Second Runner Up - Ful-O-Pep Ranch & Garden Center
Third Runner Up - AG Med Supply Co
Florist
Winner - McAdams Floral
First Runner Up - H-E-B Plus!
Second Runner Up - Devereux Gardens
Third Runner Up - Victoria Flower Co.
Formal/Bridal Wear
Winner - All About the Dress
First Runner Up - Encore Resale Shoppe
Second Runner Up - Bliss Formals
Third Runner Up - Maison Chic Bridal
Furniture
Winner - Hall Lighting & Design Center
First Runner Up - Kamin Furniture
Second Runner Up - Ashley HomeStore
Third Runner Up - Chesnick Furniture Co
Gifts
Winner - Days Gone Bye!
First Runner Up - Then & Now Antiques Gifts and Collectibles
Second Runner Up - Blue Vendors Villa, Goliad
Third Runner Up - Target
Grocery Store
Winner - H-E-B Plus!
First Runner Up - Dick's Food Store
Second Runner Up - ALDI
Third Runner Up - H-E-B
Hardware Stores
Winner - Lowe's
First Runner Up - The Home Depot
Second Runner Up - Wagner Hardware & Machinery
Third Runner Up - Lentz True Value Hardware
Home Décor
Winner - Hobby Lobby
First Runner Up - Hall Lighting & Design Center
Second Runner Up - Days Gone Bye!
Third Runner Up - Friends on Main
Jewelry & Watches
Winner - James Avery Craftsman
First Runner Up - Eichhorn, Gonzales & Miller
Second Runner Up - Encore Resale Shoppe
Third Runner Up - Green Brothers Jewelers Inc.
Locally Owned Clothing Store
Winner - MeRaki The Boutique
First Runner Up - Lily Grace Boutique
Second Runner Up - Encore Resale Shoppe
Third Runner Up - Peaches & Tortilla Mercantile
Mattress Store
Winner - Sam's Club
First Runner Up - Mattress Depot
Second Runner Up - Bedbutlers
Third Runner Up - Kamin Furniture
Motorsports
Winner - Dale's Fun Center
First Runner Up - Atzenhoffer’s Velocity Powersports
Optical Store
Winner - Victoria Family Eye Care
First Runner Up - Victoria Eye Center
Second Runner Up - Eyemart Express
Third Runner Up - Visionworks Victoria Mall
Pet Supply Store
Winner - PetSmart
First Runner Up - Local Pet
Second Runner Up - Northside Ranch Pet & Garden Center
Third Runner Up - Dierlam Feed Store
Plant Nursery
Winner - Devereux Gardens Nursery
First Runner Up - West Farms Artisanal Grower & Nursery
Second Runner Up - Ful-O-Pep Ranch & Garden Center
Third Runner Up - Handy Stop Nursery
Pools, Spas & Saunas
Winner - Platinum Pools
First Runner Up - CorBeau Custom Pools
Second Runner Up - Top Water Pools
Third Runner Up - Burdge O'Donnell Pools
Resale Shop
Winner - Encore Resale Shoppe
First Runner Up - Restoration House Ministries Gleanings Resale Shop
Second Runner Up - Habitat For Humanity ReStore
Third Runner Up - Mid-Coast Family Services Inc
Western Wear
Winner - Cavender's Boot City
First Runner Up - High-Brehm Hats & Western
Second Runner Up - Ful-O-Pep Ranch & Garden Center
Third Runner Up - O'Reilly Auto Parts
