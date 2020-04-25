Retail

Convenience Store

Winner - The Texan No. 6

First Runner Up - Cimarron Express

Second Runner Up - Speedy Stop

Third Runner Up - Cimarron Junction

Feed Store

Winner - Dierlam Feed Store

First Runner Up - Northside Ranch Pet & Garden Center

Second Runner Up - Ful-O-Pep Ranch & Garden Center

Third Runner Up - AG Med Supply Co

Florist

Winner - McAdams Floral

First Runner Up - H-E-B Plus!

Second Runner Up - Devereux Gardens

Third Runner Up - Victoria Flower Co.

Formal/Bridal Wear

Winner - All About the Dress

First Runner Up - Encore Resale Shoppe

Second Runner Up - Bliss Formals

Third Runner Up - Maison Chic Bridal

Furniture

Winner - Hall Lighting & Design Center

First Runner Up - Kamin Furniture

Second Runner Up - Ashley HomeStore

Third Runner Up - Chesnick Furniture Co

Gifts

Winner - Days Gone Bye!

First Runner Up - Then & Now Antiques Gifts and Collectibles

Second Runner Up - Blue Vendors Villa, Goliad

Third Runner Up - Target

Grocery Store

Winner - H-E-B Plus!

First Runner Up - Dick's Food Store

Second Runner Up - ALDI

Third Runner Up - H-E-B

Hardware Stores

Winner - Lowe's

First Runner Up - The Home Depot

Second Runner Up - Wagner Hardware & Machinery

Third Runner Up - Lentz True Value Hardware

Home Décor

Winner - Hobby Lobby

First Runner Up - Hall Lighting & Design Center

Second Runner Up - Days Gone Bye!

Third Runner Up - Friends on Main

Jewelry & Watches

Winner - James Avery Craftsman

First Runner Up - Eichhorn, Gonzales & Miller

Second Runner Up - Encore Resale Shoppe

Third Runner Up - Green Brothers Jewelers Inc.

Locally Owned Clothing Store

Winner - MeRaki The Boutique

First Runner Up - Lily Grace Boutique

Second Runner Up - Encore Resale Shoppe

Third Runner Up - Peaches & Tortilla Mercantile

Mattress Store

Winner - Sam's Club

First Runner Up - Mattress Depot

Second Runner Up - Bedbutlers

Third Runner Up - Kamin Furniture

Motorsports

Winner - Dale's Fun Center

First Runner Up - Atzenhoffer’s Velocity Powersports

Optical Store

Winner - Victoria Family Eye Care

First Runner Up - Victoria Eye Center

Second Runner Up - Eyemart Express

Third Runner Up - Visionworks Victoria Mall

Pet Supply Store

Winner - PetSmart

First Runner Up - Local Pet

Second Runner Up - Northside Ranch Pet & Garden Center

Third Runner Up - Dierlam Feed Store

Plant Nursery

Winner - Devereux Gardens Nursery

First Runner Up - West Farms Artisanal Grower & Nursery

Second Runner Up - Ful-O-Pep Ranch & Garden Center

Third Runner Up - Handy Stop Nursery

Pools, Spas & Saunas

Winner - Platinum Pools

First Runner Up - CorBeau Custom Pools

Second Runner Up - Top Water Pools

Third Runner Up - Burdge O'Donnell Pools

Resale Shop

Winner - Encore Resale Shoppe

First Runner Up - Restoration House Ministries Gleanings Resale Shop

Second Runner Up - Habitat For Humanity ReStore

Third Runner Up - Mid-Coast Family Services Inc

Western Wear

Winner - Cavender's Boot City

First Runner Up - High-Brehm Hats & Western

Second Runner Up - Ful-O-Pep Ranch & Garden Center

Third Runner Up - O'Reilly Auto Parts

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.