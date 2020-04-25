The Arts

Museums & Galleries

Winner - Children's Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent

First Runner Up - Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art

Second Runner Up - Nave Museum

Third Runner Up - Presidio La Bahia

Music Store

Winner - Tee's Music House

First Runner Up - Collins Music Center

Second Runner Up - KG Music Center

Music Teacher

Winner - Ralph Nance, Nazareth Academy Choir

First Runner Up - Tee's Music House

Musician & Band

Winner - Mark Zepeda- The Texas Continentals

First Runner Up - Victoria West High School Band

Second Runner Up - The Hot Attacks

Third Runner Up - No Chance Band

