The Arts
Museums & Galleries
Winner - Children's Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent
First Runner Up - Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
Second Runner Up - Nave Museum
Third Runner Up - Presidio La Bahia
Music Store
Winner - Tee's Music House
First Runner Up - Collins Music Center
Second Runner Up - KG Music Center
Music Teacher
Winner - Ralph Nance, Nazareth Academy Choir
First Runner Up - Tee's Music House
Musician & Band
Winner - Mark Zepeda- The Texas Continentals
First Runner Up - Victoria West High School Band
Second Runner Up - The Hot Attacks
Third Runner Up - No Chance Band
