Best Pest control: Bugmobiles

For decades Bugmobiles has served the Crossroads pest control needs and has once again won best pest control.
As to why they've won numerous times? It's because they put in the work.
Bugmobiles' owner Jim Kiening said he has lost count of the number of times his company has won the award for best pest control.
However, being the best isn't something you are, it is something you continually work at being, Kiening said.
From 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. there is always someone at Bugmobiles putting in the work to provide the best service possible to its customers, he said.
Bugmobiles provide pest control service for ants, bed bugs, bees, earwigs, fleas and ticks, flies, mosquitos, rats and mice, roaches, scorpions, silverfish, spiders, termites and wasps.
One of the more common things they are called to handle are wood-based bugs such as termites, Kiening said.
The one thing that sets Bugmobiles apart from other businesses is that there will always be someone from the community available to answer the phone, he said.
"You're not going to get a machine. You're not going to get an answering service, you are going to get someone in your area ready to help you," Kiening said.
This to Kiening is the reason why they have so many loyal customers and why they vote for Bugmobiles every year
The service process for Bugmobiles starts with that first phone call where the customer tells the company their needs. Within a day a company technician will call for further details and provide a rough cost estimate. The technician will then come and conduct a free inspection and then adjust the estimate accordingly. The customer will then select the service that best fits their needs and the company will schedule service with an appointment time.
"We are the best," Kiening said. "But you have to work at being the best every day, not just once a week, and I think our customers see that work."
