For the third year in a row, Crossroads voters named Express Tax the best tax preparation service in the region.
“We’ve been super, super blessed,” said owner Homer Escalante. “We’re looking forward to the years that are coming and seeing how many people we can help.”
The company moved into a brand new location two years ago, which has helped them reach a new set of clients. Escalante, who was raised in Victoria, said that while the company may have started small, it has grown into an operation that worked on 2,200 tax returns in the last year.
Escalante said his knowledge of taxes and accounting comes from his experience owning businesses—more than 10 over the course of his lifetime.
Escalante's company shares a building with State Farm insurance agency and agent Diana Escalante, his wife, and Realtor Brianna Escalante, his daughter.
"In our building now," he said, "We can do pretty much everything real estate now."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.