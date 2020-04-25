Brent Dornburg

"People get jittery with the international news. I see a recovery coming. If I had to guess, it’d be about 3 weeks." Brent Dornburg, Attorney, 51, Victoria

 Morgan O'Hanlon

Brent Dornburg makes it a priority to return phone calls to his clients.

Dornburg works in an office with another attorney and two paralegals, but does his best to keep his clients informed.

“It makes for some late nights because we’re often stuck in court” he said. “Ninety-nine percent of the time we return all the calls the same day. Sometimes it might be 6 or 7 at night. We just maintain that contact so they don’t feel deserted or out in the dark and they know we’re here for them.”

Dornburg’s attention to his clients helped him to be voted best criminal defense attorney.

“Foremost, I think it’s just communication,” he said. “We pride ourselves in returning phone calls and speaking to people. That’s one of the complaints the state bar has in regards to attorneys is just lack of communication.

“People have lawyers and they’re in the dark. You hire lawyers because you have to have them. You can’t live without them. They’re a necessary evil, if you will. And then, people don’t know what’s going on.”

Dornburg said he wants his clients to be fully informed about the status of their cases.

“It’s my job as an attorney to explain the law to them, first of all,” he said. “It’s also my job, especially as a criminal defense attorney, to go over all the evidence of the case and all the discovery with them and then provide them legal advice, so they can make intelligent decisions. Whenever you do that, they’re in the know the whole way and they understand the whole process.”

Dornburg consistently reminds his clients to reach out with any questions or concerns.

“Along the way, I preach to them call me, call me, call me, email me whatever because I don’t want you wondering,” he said. “I think the biggest part is communication.”

Tags

