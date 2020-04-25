Brent Dornburg makes it a priority to return phone calls to his clients.
Dornburg works in an office with another attorney and two paralegals, but does his best to keep his clients informed.
“It makes for some late nights because we’re often stuck in court” he said. “Ninety-nine percent of the time we return all the calls the same day. Sometimes it might be 6 or 7 at night. We just maintain that contact so they don’t feel deserted or out in the dark and they know we’re here for them.”
Dornburg’s attention to his clients helped him to be voted best criminal defense attorney.
Dornburg has been named the best criminal defense attorney the past two years.
“Foremost, I think it’s just communication,” he said. “We pride ourselves in returning phone calls and speaking to people. That’s one of the complaints the state bar has in regards to attorneys is just lack of communication.
“People have lawyers and they’re in the dark. You hire lawyers because you have to have them. You can’t live without them. They’re a necessary evil, if you will. And then, people don’t know what’s going on.”
Dornburg said he wants his clients to be fully informed about the status of their cases.
“It’s my job as an attorney to explain the law to them, first of all,” he said. “It’s also my job, especially as a criminal defense attorney, to go over all the evidence of the case and all the discovery with them and then provide them legal advice, so they can make intelligent decisions. Whenever you do that, they’re in the know the whole way and they understand the whole process.”
Dornburg consistently reminds his clients to reach out with any questions or concerns.
“Along the way, I preach to them call me, call me, call me, email me whatever because I don’t want you wondering,” he said. “I think the biggest part is communication.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.