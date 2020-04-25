Citizens Medical Center has served the community for 64 years.
Since it was built, the hospital has grown into a 338-bed acute care facility with more than 1,000 employees.
The hospital has been recognized for its outstanding cardiology program, which includes a nationally accredited Chest Pain Center.
The hospital has also drawn notice for its cancer treatment and its trauma center, with an onsite medical helicopter.
In addition, Citizens has a Comprehensive, Accredited Bariatric Surgery program, a Primary Stroke Center, an imaging and surgery center, a sleep study center, Citizens Birth Center with labor and delivery, a rehabilitation and fitness center, a urology center and daVinci robotics minimally invasive surgery options, and a home health agency.
“Our hospital was built in 1956 with the vision of being the community's hospital,” said Mike Olson, the CEO of Citizens Medical Center. “Our dedicated physicians and staff continue that sacred responsibility today.”
Citizens Medical Center’s continued service to the community led to it being voted the best hospital/emergency room in the Best of the Best awards.
Citizens Medical Center has repeated as the award winner in this category for more than a decade.
“Thank you for voting Citizens Medical Center "Best of the Best Hospital" in our region for 2020,” Olson said. “We are so grateful for the continued support of our patients and the community.”
Citizens has been on the front line of treating patients during the recent COVID-19 virus outbreak, while also taking care of other medical issues.
Olson said the hospital will do everything possible to help the community deal with the current situation and beyond.
“It is our priority, our promise and our privilege to provide exceptional care for you and your family each and every day,” Olson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.