Dierlam store

Dierlam Feed Store, 914 NE Water St., at the location where a cotton gin opened in the 1880s.

Companies

Antiques & Collectibles

Winner - Then & Now Antiques Gifts and Collectibles

First Runner Up - Habitat For Humanity ReStore

Second Runner Up - Devereux Gardens

Third Runner Up -Restoration House Ministries Gleanings Resale Shop

Dance School

Winner - Ledwig - Dance Academy

First Runner Up - South Texas Strutters

Second Runner Up- Aubrie Shugart School of Dancing

Third Runner Up - Victoria All Star Dance Academy

Farm Equipment Dealer

Winner - Dierlam Feed Store

First Runner Up - Victoria Farm Equipment

Second runner Up- Scherer Kubota

Third Runner Up - Shoppa's | John Deere - Victoria

Manufactured Homes

Winner - Palm Harbor - Victoria

First Runner Up Clayton Homes

Second Runner Up - A1 Homes

Mortgage Company

Winner - Prosperity Bank - Victoria - Main

First Runner Up - First National Bank Victoria

Second Runner Up - Motto Mortgage

Third Runner UP - The First State Bank

Moving and Relocation

Winner - Prosperity Movers

First Runner Up - Crossroads Movers, Inc.

Second Runner Up - Armstrong Warehouse & Transfer

New Car Dealer

Winner - Victory Buick GMC KIA

Frist Runner Up - Atzenhoffer Chevrolet

Second Runner Up - Weber Motor Company

Third Runner Up - Mac Haik Ford

Place to Work

Winner - Region 3 Early Childhood Intervention

Frist runner Up - Victoria Independent School District

Second Runner Up - South Texas Strutters

Third Runner Up - Citizens Medical Center

Used Car Dealer

Winner - Victory Auto Group Buick GMC Kia

First Runner Up -Atzenhoffer Chevrolet

Second Runner Up -Weber Motor Company

Third Runner Up - Port Lavaca Ford

