Companies
Antiques & Collectibles
Winner - Then & Now Antiques Gifts and Collectibles
First Runner Up - Habitat For Humanity ReStore
Second Runner Up - Devereux Gardens
Third Runner Up -Restoration House Ministries Gleanings Resale Shop
Dance School
Winner - Ledwig - Dance Academy
First Runner Up - South Texas Strutters
Second Runner Up- Aubrie Shugart School of Dancing
Third Runner Up - Victoria All Star Dance Academy
Farm Equipment Dealer
Winner - Dierlam Feed Store
First Runner Up - Victoria Farm Equipment
Second runner Up- Scherer Kubota
Third Runner Up - Shoppa's | John Deere - Victoria
Manufactured Homes
Winner - Palm Harbor - Victoria
First Runner Up Clayton Homes
Second Runner Up - A1 Homes
Mortgage Company
Winner - Prosperity Bank - Victoria - Main
First Runner Up - First National Bank Victoria
Second Runner Up - Motto Mortgage
Third Runner UP - The First State Bank
Moving and Relocation
Winner - Prosperity Movers
First Runner Up - Crossroads Movers, Inc.
Second Runner Up - Armstrong Warehouse & Transfer
New Car Dealer
Winner - Victory Buick GMC KIA
Frist Runner Up - Atzenhoffer Chevrolet
Second Runner Up - Weber Motor Company
Third Runner Up - Mac Haik Ford
Place to Work
Winner - Region 3 Early Childhood Intervention
Frist runner Up - Victoria Independent School District
Second Runner Up - South Texas Strutters
Third Runner Up - Citizens Medical Center
Used Car Dealer
Winner - Victory Auto Group Buick GMC Kia
First Runner Up -Atzenhoffer Chevrolet
Second Runner Up -Weber Motor Company
Third Runner Up - Port Lavaca Ford
