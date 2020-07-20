The name of the margarita Frankarita served at Las Palmas Mexican Bar and Grill was trademarked by general manager Frank Neal Martinez in 2009. He went to work for the restaurant in 2016. The trademark credit was wrong in a story on Page 16 of the Best of the Best magazine that published April 26.
