Bobby Seiferman has been the executive director of the Cuero Development Corp. for three months, but it only took days for him to experience the 20-year tradition of Cuero’s Christmas in the Park.
"So much work goes into it," he said. "There is a special events committee that meets all year, once a month to get things ready. Last month, they were ordering new exhibits for the upcoming Christmas. Sleeves are rolled up deep in putting together this year’s Christmas park."
Advocate readers named Cuero's Christmas in the Park the best festival and best holiday event in the Best of the Best awards.
This is the seventh Best of the Best award for the event, Seiferman said.
The event, which occurs at Cuero Municipal Park, features a 17-piece Nativity scene, an 85-foot paddlewheel boat, “sassy” the sea serpent, a "Peace on Earth” globe, a 30-foot U.S. Flag, penguins, Santa and his reindeer and more.
Seiferman said the park had more than 100,000 cars visit the festival last year.
Seiferman, who replaced Patrick Kennedy as executive director after Kennedy retired, said it's a community effort for the event's success.
"It’s a regional attraction," Seiferman said. "My first year as executive director started in mid-January, and I personally missed Christmas in the Park. But by all accounts, everybody gets involved in it. It’s such a community effort and folks take a lot of pride in setting it up."
Cuero's Christmas in the Park is open nightly the Monday before Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day from 6 to 10 p.m.
