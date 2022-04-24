Education
High School
Winner - Victoria West High School
First Runner Up - St Joseph High School
Second Runner Up - Crossroads Christian School
Third Runner Up - Industrial High School
Teacher
Winner - Allison Arceo - Nazareth Academy
First Runner Up - Tricia Bludau – Deleon Elementary School
Second Runner Up - Gina Fojt – Crossroads Christian School
Third Runner Up - Candace Coyle – East High School
Youth Sports Coach
Winner - Stephanie Ledwig - Ledwig Dance Academy
First Runner Up - Bennett Cain - South Texas Strutters
Second Runner Up - Wes Kolle - East High School
Third Runner Up -Luis Jimenez – Zen Martial Arts
