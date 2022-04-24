Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Carroll boys basketball
Victoria West’s Dion Green goes for a layup during the District 29-5A boys basketball game against Corpus Christi Carroll on Feb. 4 at Victoria West High School.

 Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com

Education

High School

Winner - Victoria West High School

First Runner Up - St Joseph High School

Second Runner Up - Crossroads Christian School

Third Runner Up - Industrial High School

Teacher

Winner - Allison Arceo - Nazareth Academy

First Runner Up - Tricia Bludau – Deleon Elementary School

Second Runner Up - Gina Fojt – Crossroads Christian School

Third Runner Up - Candace Coyle – East High School

Youth Sports Coach

Winner - Stephanie Ledwig - Ledwig Dance Academy

First Runner Up - Bennett Cain - South Texas Strutters

Second Runner Up - Wes Kolle - East High School

Third Runner Up -Luis Jimenez – Zen Martial Arts

