Best electricians Hall Lighting and Design Center
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Hall Lighting and Design Center has been open for more than 50 years, and the company's consistency helped them earn the title of best electrician in the Crossroads.

Hall Lighting and Design is a family-owned company and is run by multiple generations.

"Jodie and Jeanette Turek built Hall Electric into the pre-eminent commercial and domestic electrical lighting company in South Texas. This reputation was built on a foundation of quality products and services. The Tureks continue to this day in their active roles as company and community leaders. Recently they have been joined by the next generation of Tureks, son Stephen and daughter Stacey Turek Rather. Stephen and Stacey are moving the company into its second generation of progress," the company's website said.

The company's electricians have more than 20 years of experience and provides on the job training to apprentice electricians.

Along with routine electric work, Hall Lighting and Design provides interior design and more. The company credits the younger generation of Tureks for leading the company to a more expansive vision.

"Professional interior designers, interior consultants, and administrative staff joined the company’s expanding residential team under the direction of Stacey Rather. Stephen Rather is credited with moving the company's commercial business to new heights," the website said.

