Health & Beauty
Fitness & Exercise
Winner - Citizens HealthPlex
First Runner Up - Elite Fitness Victoria
Second Runner Up - Barbara Bauer Briggs Family YMCA
Third Runner Up - CrossFit 302
Hair Stylist/Barber
Winner - Tess Smalley
First Runner Up - Sarah Blaylock
Second Runner Up - Victory Barbershop
Third Runner Up -Melanie Saenz 4
Home Health & Hospice Care
Winner - Hospice of South Texas
First Runner Up - Citizens Medical Center
Second Runner Up - Harbor Hospice
Third Runner Up - Zoom Rehabilitation
Hospital/ER Facility
Winner -Citizens Medical Center
First Runner Up - DeTar Hospital Navarro
Second Runner Up - Cuero Regional Hospital
Third Runner Up - PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Victoria North
Medical & Day Spas
Winner -The Woodhouse Day Spa - Victoria - Main
First Runner Up -Glow 'n' Go
Second Runner Up - Spruce + Spry
Third Runner Up - Indigo Day Spa
Medical Clinics
Winner -Victoria Pain & Rehabilitation Center
First Runner Up -Citizens Bariatric Center
Second Runner Up-Cuero Medical Clinic
Third Runner Up - Convenient Care
MUA/Permanent Cosmetics
Winner - Mike Michael
First Runner Up - Plum Crazy
Second Runner Up - Yurim Cabrera Makeup Artistry
Third Runner Up - Cynful Makeup
Nail Salon
Winner -Royalty Nail Spa
First Runner Up - Woodhouse Day Spa
Second Runner Up - The Powder House
Third Runner Up - Indigo Spa Suites
Nursing Home & Assisted Living
Winner -Bethany Senior Living
First Runner Up - Morada Victoria
Second Runner Up -Cuero Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Third Runner Up -Whispering Oaks Rehab & Nursing
Nutrition/Supplements and Healthy Food Store
Winner -Complete 360 +Smoothies
First Runner Up -Nutri Fuel Smoothies & Supplements
Second Runner Up - Central Drug
Third Runner Up - Organic Emporium
Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation
Winner - Citizens HealthPlex
First Runner Up - Zoom physical Therapy
Second Runner Up - Victoria Pain & Rehabilitation Center
Third Runner Up - Cuero Regional Hospital
Senior Living Facility
Winner - Bethany Senior Living
First Runner Up - Morada Victoria
Second Runner Up - Vitality Court
Third Runner Up - Morada Victoria East, on Larkspur
Skin Care
Tie -Winner -Glow 'n' Go
Tie -Winner - Melissa A. Kainer Erwin, M.D., PA
Second Runner Up- Evening Esthetics
Third Runner Up - Dr. Gary F. Cox, MD
Tattoos & Piercings
Winner - D's Tattoos
First Runner Up - In The Skin Tattoo and Piercing Studio
Second Runner Up- Primal Instinct Tattoo
Third Runner Up - X-Treme Ink Tat2s
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.