Best Home Health/Hospice: Hospice of South Texas

Health & Beauty

Fitness & Exercise

Winner - Citizens HealthPlex

First Runner Up - Elite Fitness Victoria

Second Runner Up - Barbara Bauer Briggs Family YMCA

Third Runner Up - CrossFit 302

Hair Stylist/Barber

Winner - Tess Smalley

First Runner Up - Sarah Blaylock

Second Runner Up - Victory Barbershop

Third Runner Up -Melanie Saenz 4

Home Health & Hospice Care

Winner - Hospice of South Texas

First Runner Up - Citizens Medical Center

Second Runner Up - Harbor Hospice

Third Runner Up - Zoom Rehabilitation

Hospital/ER Facility

Winner -Citizens Medical Center

First Runner Up - DeTar Hospital Navarro

Second Runner Up - Cuero Regional Hospital

Third Runner Up - PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Victoria North

Medical & Day Spas

Winner -The Woodhouse Day Spa - Victoria - Main

First Runner Up -Glow 'n' Go

Second Runner Up - Spruce + Spry

Third Runner Up - Indigo Day Spa

Medical Clinics

Winner -Victoria Pain & Rehabilitation Center

First Runner Up -Citizens Bariatric Center

Second Runner Up-Cuero Medical Clinic

Third Runner Up - Convenient Care

MUA/Permanent Cosmetics

Winner - Mike Michael

First Runner Up - Plum Crazy

Second Runner Up - Yurim Cabrera Makeup Artistry

Third Runner Up - Cynful Makeup

Nail Salon

Winner -Royalty Nail Spa

First Runner Up - Woodhouse Day Spa

Second Runner Up - The Powder House

Third Runner Up - Indigo Spa Suites

Nursing Home & Assisted Living

Winner -Bethany Senior Living

First Runner Up - Morada Victoria

Second Runner Up -Cuero Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Third Runner Up -Whispering Oaks Rehab & Nursing

Nutrition/Supplements and Healthy Food Store

Winner -Complete 360 +Smoothies

First Runner Up -Nutri Fuel Smoothies & Supplements

Second Runner Up - Central Drug

Third Runner Up - Organic Emporium

Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation

Winner - Citizens HealthPlex

First Runner Up - Zoom physical Therapy

Second Runner Up - Victoria Pain & Rehabilitation Center

Third Runner Up - Cuero Regional Hospital

Senior Living Facility

Winner - Bethany Senior Living

First Runner Up - Morada Victoria

Second Runner Up - Vitality Court

Third Runner Up - Morada Victoria East, on Larkspur

Skin Care

Tie -Winner -Glow 'n' Go

Tie -Winner - Melissa A. Kainer Erwin, M.D., PA

Second Runner Up- Evening Esthetics

Third Runner Up - Dr. Gary F. Cox, MD

Tattoos & Piercings

Winner - D's Tattoos

First Runner Up - In The Skin Tattoo and Piercing Studio

Second Runner Up- Primal Instinct Tattoo

Third Runner Up - X-Treme Ink Tat2s

