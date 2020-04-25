John Griffin and Lynn Knaupp are married and members of the same law firm.
But their areas of expertise differ in the cases they handle for Marek, Griffin & Knaupp.
Griffin is a civil attorney, and Knaupp practices family law and both were voted as the best in their field.
Griffin handles disputes for clients that may involve other businesses, employers or competitors.
“You need to develop a relationship that’s one of mutual respect between the client and the lawyer,” he said. “We need to see eye to eye, and we need to have a common objective and be on the same page. To me, that’s the most important factor to a good relationship. There needs to be a relationship that’s supported by trust, honesty and the ability to make good decisions."
Griffin would prefer settling a case, but that isn’t always possible.
“Litigation means taking it to the finish line and one side is going to win and one side is going to lose,” he said. “Most civil trial lawyers are risk averters even though they try cases. We would rather find a win-win situation than to take a case to the very end.”
Knaupp, who won the award last year, knows her clients are usually going through a difficult stage in their lives.
“Of course, you’re dealing with emotional decisions every day,” she said. “People in family law situations are not at their best emotionally or at their strongest emotionally. You have a bit of a therapy counseling inclination as well.”
Knaupp attempts to find the best solution as expediently as possible.
“I think the most important thing is to provide good legal help and in a timely manner,” she said. “Then, we get from start to finish in a way where people can get on with their lives. That’s what I try to provide.”
