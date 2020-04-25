Las Palmas
Las Palmas Mexican Bar and Grill is on North Main Street in Victoria and offers a variety of Mexican cuisines.

 Kendall Warner | Victoria Advocate

Las Palmas Mexican Bar and Grill has been known for its margarita for years.

So much so that the restaurant has trademarked the name of its signature drink, the "Frankierita."

"It's truly the best margarita around South Texas that I've found," said General Manager Frankie Neal Martinez. "It's not sour and its not tart. We take a lot of pride in our margaritas."

The Advocate's readers named Las Palmas the best place to get a margarita in the Crossroads. Overall in this year's Best of the Best voting, Las Palmas came in second for breakfast, third for Mexican food and fourth for breakfast tacos.

"We have a great owner, and we work well together," Martinez said. "We have a great team here and we also have great clientele. That's all you can ever ask for."

The teamwork is one thing that Martinez puts an emphasis on, and he said the employees are what allows the restaurant to have such success.

"You can't do anything without the workers that come in here and give us their time everyday," he said. "You can't do everything yourself and that's where the team effort comes in, from top to bottom."

