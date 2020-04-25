We have been asked more than once why we are continuing with the Best of the Best magazine when everyone's attention is focused on the COVID-19 in our community.
The answer is not really simple, except to say we were long into the Best of Best project before the coronavirus made its way to our homes and cities. We believe we owe it to our readers, who are very much a part of Best of the Best, to complete the project.
These past few weeks have truly been a test of our resilience as the coronavirus has swept through the country.
In November, when we were in the early stages of this magazine, we had never heard of this horrible disease that has claimed thousands of lives around the world.
As we progressed with the annual reader contest, the virus began to wreak havoc in China, then Italy, Spain and other countries.
We continued our lives not knowing if, or when, it would head our way.
By the time the voting was over, the winners were declared and we began selling advertisement and writing stories, the virus was spreading and was making its way here.
As we moved into the production cycle of this very popular magazine and contest, the virus was at our doorsteps. We couldn't scrap the project and leave our readers wondering who the winners were. We decided to proceed with the magazine.
This decision was similar to the one we had to make after Hurricane Harvey blasted through the area in August 2017 as we were working on another popular project, Discover 361. With our readers in mind, we decided to move forward with that project, too.
It is our sincere hope that as you read this year's Best of the Best you will take a few minutes to relax and enjoy the many businesses in our area that you, our readers, have deemed the best. We also hope, that once the danger of COVID-19 has left the area, that you visit these businesses and see why they were voted the best.
With your support we will make it through this stronger and better.
Becky Cooper
Managing Editor
Victoria Advocate
