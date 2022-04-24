Locations & Activities
Bars & Clubs
Winner - Schroeder Hall
First Runner Up - Aero Crafters
Second Runner Up-The Club at Colony Creek
Third Runner Up - Froggy's Grub & Pub
Children Party Venue
Winner -Outlaw Pass
First Runner Up -Children's Discovery Museum
Second Runner Up-Skateworld
Dance & Live Music Venues
Winner -Schroeder Hall
First Runner Up -Aero Crafters
Second Runner Up-Froggy's
Third Runner Up -The Bomb Diggity
Festivals
Winner -Cuero's Christmas in the Park
First Runner Up -Victoria Livestock Show
Second Runner Up-Cuero Turkeyfest
Third Runner Up - Yorktown western days
Holiday Events
Winner -Cuero's Christmas in the Park
First Runner Up -GRINCHmas by South Texas Strutters
Second Runner Up-Christmas in Cuero
Third Runner Up - Christmas in Goliad, Goliad
Martial Arts
Winner -Victoria Karate Academy
First Runner Up -Zen Martial Arts
Second Runner Up-Monsters Den
Third Runner Up -The Holy Grail Jiu-Jitsu
Outdoor Activities
Winner - Outlaw Pass
First Runner Up - Flow Paddle
Second Runner Up- Coleto Creek
Third Runner Up - Cuero Municipal Park
Place to Dance
Winner - Schroeder Hall
First Runner Up - Shooters
Second Runner Up - The Barn
Third Runner Up - Bomb Diggity
Place to Take a Date
Winner - The PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant and Bar
First Runner Up - Pro Escape Rooms
Second Runner Up - Aero Crafters
Third Runner Up - Schroeder Hall
Tourist Destination
Winner - Rockport
First Runner Up - Pro Escape Rooms
Second Runner Up - Presidio-La Bahia
Third Runner Up - The Texas Zoo
