Christmas in the Park
Sassy the Sea Serpent and the mermaids displays light up the City of Cuero Lake during the annual Christmas in the Park.

 Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com

Locations & Activities

Bars & Clubs

Winner - Schroeder Hall

First Runner Up - Aero Crafters

Second Runner Up-The Club at Colony Creek

Third Runner Up - Froggy's Grub & Pub

Children Party Venue

Winner -Outlaw Pass

First Runner Up -Children's Discovery Museum

Second Runner Up-Skateworld

Dance & Live Music Venues

Winner -Schroeder Hall

First Runner Up -Aero Crafters

Second Runner Up-Froggy's

Third Runner Up -The Bomb Diggity

Festivals

Winner -Cuero's Christmas in the Park

First Runner Up -Victoria Livestock Show

Second Runner Up-Cuero Turkeyfest

Third Runner Up - Yorktown western days

Holiday Events

Winner -Cuero's Christmas in the Park

First Runner Up -GRINCHmas by South Texas Strutters

Second Runner Up-Christmas in Cuero

Third Runner Up - Christmas in Goliad, Goliad

Martial Arts

Winner -Victoria Karate Academy

First Runner Up -Zen Martial Arts

Second Runner Up-Monsters Den

Third Runner Up -The Holy Grail Jiu-Jitsu

Outdoor Activities

Winner - Outlaw Pass

First Runner Up - Flow Paddle

Second Runner Up- Coleto Creek

Third Runner Up - Cuero Municipal Park

Place to Dance

Winner - Schroeder Hall

First Runner Up - Shooters

Second Runner Up - The Barn

Third Runner Up - Bomb Diggity

Place to Take a Date

Winner - The PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant and Bar

First Runner Up - Pro Escape Rooms

Second Runner Up - Aero Crafters

Third Runner Up - Schroeder Hall

Tourist Destination

Winner - Rockport

First Runner Up - Pro Escape Rooms

Second Runner Up - Presidio-La Bahia

Third Runner Up - The Texas Zoo

