Manny Villarreal sold his first automobile in 1989, and he never stopped selling.
“Some of my customers remember coming into my office and playing with my Hot Wheels when they were 5 or 6 years old with grandpa,” Villarreal said. “So I’ve sold five or six generations of families. It’s been amazing.”
Villarreal is the fleet and commercial sales manager for the Port Lavaca Auto Group. He still handles retail sales and has been named the best auto salesman for the fourth straight time.
“For me, it’s all about the relationship,” Villarreal said. “I take this business as a profession, no different than an individual who has their family doctor or has their accountant, or has their barber or beautician they go to. I want to be their car guy. The family that says we need to talk about automobiles, ‘We need to call, Manny.’ Whether they buy something from me or not is at the end of the day is really not that important as that phone call knowing I’m their car guy for their family.”
Villarreal has sold thousands of vehicles and looks forward to selling more in the future.
“I’m here through the sale and after the sale,” he said. “I’m always accessible and they can call me years down the road if they have issues and they know that I will help them.”
