Best Pizza: Niki's Roma Pizza

People do more than shop at Victoria Mall. They also like to eat.

A favorite stop for many is Niki’s Roma Pizza.

Whether ordering a full pizza or by the slice, Niki’s has built a loyal customer base over the years.

“This is the best pizza in town,” one customer said on Niki’s Facebook page. “The portions are large and the price is good too.”

Niki’s popularity is evident by it being voted the best pizza in the Best of the Best awards for the second consecutive year.

“You’re never a disappointment,” another customer said on Facebook. “Y’all are the best And ya’ll always have such nice employees. Always in a good mood. Great business.”

Niki’s, which is open seven days a week, also serves calzones.

