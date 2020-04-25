People do more than shop at Victoria Mall. They also like to eat.
A favorite stop for many is Niki’s Roma Pizza.
Whether ordering a full pizza or by the slice, Niki’s has built a loyal customer base over the years.
“This is the best pizza in town,” one customer said on Niki’s Facebook page. “The portions are large and the price is good too.”
Niki’s popularity is evident by it being voted the best pizza in the Best of the Best awards for the second consecutive year.
“You’re never a disappointment,” another customer said on Facebook. “Y’all are the best And ya’ll always have such nice employees. Always in a good mood. Great business.”
Niki’s, which is open seven days a week, also serves calzones.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.