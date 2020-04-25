Whether it's golf, go-karts, rock wall climbing or arcade games, Outlaw Pass has everything you need for a night out with the family.
"We have so many different attractions," said Outlaw Pass owner Julie Mize, who has co-owned the center with her husband Mark Mize for the past three years. "With our facility being inside and outside, it appeals to children of all ages – including adults. We have something for everybody from ages 3-90."
Outlaw Pass was rewarded for its fun and friendly atmosphere by being voted best children's party venue by Advocate readers.
It's the second straight year Outlaw Pass has won first place in the Best of the Best awards.
“I know in the Victoria community, the contest is very popular and everyone enjoys voting for it," Mize said. "For us to win means a lot, and it shows people know about us and have enjoyed having parties for their children. It's an honor and a privilege for us to serve the community that appreciates us."
Outlaw Pass is open 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Adult or child, there's always something fun to do at Outlaw Pass.
"We want the Crossroads to think of us as a celebration destination," Mize said. "We want the Crossroads to think of us for any celebration they can come up with, whether it's a reunion, children’s party, celebrating an award or a graduation."
